16-team Frontier League unveils 96-game schedule

The independent Frontier League will play a full 96-game season with 16 teams, as the circuit unveils a 2021 schedule.

Opening day for the 2021 season will be on Thursday, May 27, with the regular season concluding on Sunday, September 12.

For the 2021 season, the Frontier League will be split into two conferences of two divisions each. The Can-Am Conference features the New York Boulders, Quebec Capitales, Tri-City ValleyCats (new in 2021, formerly of the MiLB NY-Penn League) and Trois-Rivieres Aigles in the Atlantic Division plus the New Jersey Jackals, Ottawa Titans (new in 2021), Sussex County Miners and Washington Wild Things in the Northeast Division. The Midwestern Conference includes a Central Division of the Lake Erie Crushers, Joliet Slammers, Schaumburg Boomers and Windy City ThunderBolts and a West Division of the Evansville Otters, Florence Y’alls, Gateway Grizzlies and Southern Illinois Miners.

In order to minimize travel and to enhance regional rivalries the 2021 schedule will be played largely in-conference. Washington will have cross-over games with Florence and Lake Erie, both of whom will make a 6-game trip to the Can-Am Conference. Quebec City and Trois-Rivieres will each make a 6-game trip to the Midwest, with Gateway and Southern Illinois hosting the Capitales while the Aigles visit Schaumburg and Windy City. That assumes the U.S.-Canada border will be loosened by the time the 2021 season launches; in recent days Canadian officials have taken steps to tighten the border.

The announcement of the 2021 Frontier League schedule mets every major independent league has announced schedules and memberships for the season. However, the 2021 baseball schedule is not complete, with the status of several former MiLB teams–including the Lexington Legends, West Virginia Power and perhaps the Jackson Generals–still to be determined, though the Legends have scheduled a press conference for Feb. 18 to announce the team’s plans.

