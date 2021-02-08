American Association goes with 11 members in ’21; will launch season May 18

The independent American Association will go with 11 member teams and a travel squad in 2021 after the addition of the Kane County Cougars, with the season launching May 18.

In 2021, the American Association league structure will feature a North Division and South Division. The North Division will be comprised of the Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Milwaukee Milkmen and Winnipeg Goldeyes. The South Division clubs will be the Cleburne Railroaders, road team Houston Apollos, Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers and Sioux Falls Canaries.

The schedule will feature each club playing 100 games comprised of two home series and two road series inside its division, and one home series and one road series against the clubs outside its division. Teams will have additional home games to accommodate the Houston Apollos, which will play its entire schedule on the road.

The top two clubs in each division at the end of the regular season will qualify for the playoffs. Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions related to attendance levels, there will be no American Association All-Star Game in 2021.

“We are elated to have added the Kane County Cougars as the 11th American Association member last week and now are pleased to present our 2021 schedule,” said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. “We do anticipate reduced capacities in our stadiums and a continuation of our successful COVID-19 protocols implemented in 2020. Like last season, we are pressing forward to provide baseball fans with the American Association baseball they deserve in a safe environment.”

RELATED STORIES: Kane County Cougars join American Association; Bees join LumberKings in Prospect League; Clinton LumberKings join Prospect League; Sad ends to MiLB teams dumped by MLB; ValleyCats join Frontier League; Mapping a baseball future outside of MiLB