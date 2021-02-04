Kane County Cougars join American Association

Another former MiLB team joins the ranks of independent-league teams, as the Kane County Cougars will play in the American Association after a long stint in the Class A Midwest League.

The Cougars had been part of the Midwest League since 1991, playing out of Geneva’s Northwestern Medicine Field. The decision to play in the American Association means the Cougars are within 100 miles of several other league members, including the Chicago Dogs (Rosemont, IL), the Gary SouthShore RailCats (Gary, IN) and the Milwaukee Milkmen (Franklin, WI, in suburban Milwaukee).

“As we explored all of our options for MLB Partner League membership, the American Association jumped to the very top of our list,” said Dr. Bob Froehlich, Owner and President of the Kane County Cougars. “The American Association has the best facilities, best ownership groups, a wonderful Midwestern footprint and an outstanding governance model. In many ways we feel like we are going to a Triple-A level League.”

“It’s my honor to welcome the Kane County Cougars to the American Association. The Cougars are a storied ballclub in professional baseball and they will add to our story in the American Association,” said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. “We believe the fans of the Kane County Cougars will embrace the higher level of play and our culture of playing to win. I promise the fans of Kane County the temperature around our playoff chase will be like nothing they’ve experienced before in affiliated baseball. In the American Association, we focus on competition and playing to win each game.”

The addition of the Cougars puts the American Association at 11 teams. A 12th team is expected to be announced in coming weeks.

Here’s the most up-to-date information about the status of current affiliates and where former affiliates landed.

