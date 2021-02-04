New for 2021: Greeneville Flyboys

Another summer-collegiate Appalachian League rebranding to pass along, as the Greeneville Reds are now the Greeneville Flyboys for 2021 and beyond.

“I am so excited to finally share the Flyboys name with the Greeneville community,” said Kat Foster, Flyboys General Manager. “After a lot of research into the history of Greeneville and learning about the old airfield where the stadium used to be, as well as the strong history of patriotism in this area, we are thrilled to have come up with a name that honors both. We look forward to many years of the new Greeneville Flyboys and can’t wait to have our fans join us in this new adventure.”

Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President said, “We are extremely pleased with the way the new logo and team name turned out in Greeneville. With all the history behind the name, we feel as if Flyboys is a perfect fit.”

The Greeneville Flyboys debut their season on the road against the Elizabethton River Riders on June 3, 2021.

