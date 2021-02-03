New for 2021: River Riders

Another summer-collegiate Appalachian League rebranding to pass along, as the Elizabethton Twins become the Elizabethton River Riders for 2021 and beyond.

The new identity encompasses the high level of recreation in the area.

“We are so excited for the River Riders to be the future of Elizabethton Baseball. Not only is it a name we are proud of but also a name our fans can be proud of,” said Brice Ballentine, River Riders General Manager.

“I am so proud to announce our new team as the River Riders! I know our community will really rally around the new team,” said Jeremy Boler, Boyd Sports Vice President. “We look forward to a bright future for baseball in Elizabethton!”

The River Riders will debut in the 2021 season on June 3, 2021.

