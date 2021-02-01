New for 2021: Burlington Sock Puppets

This is the week for Appalachian League branding unveils, and out of the gate we have the Burlington Sock Puppets, premiering as a summer-collegiate team this year.

The former Burlington Royals will be playing out of Burlington Athletic Stadium this year.

The identity, created by Dan Simon of Studio Simon, pays homage to the rich textile tradition of this area by featuring two different sock puppets inside the primary logo.

Other rebrandings will be unveiled by team officials today and the rest of the week.

The Appalachian League will launch later this year as a summer-collegiate league overseen by MLB and USA Baseball. The teams will all undergo rebranding and transition from MLB team ownership to local control of operations.



RELATED STORIES: Keurs to run Danville Appy League team; Boyd Sports to manage Appy League’s Kingsport team; 2021 Appalachian League schedule unveiled; MLB announces plans for Appalachian reincarnation as wood-bat league; Ryan Keur Acquires Burlington Baseball Inc.