New for 2021: Johnson City Doughboys

Another rebranding in the summer-collegiate Appalachian League: The Johnson City Cardinals are now the Johnson City Doughboys.

Like the Bristol State Liners, the Doughboys name is a homage to a historical event. A doughboy was a World War I in infantrymen, and in Johnson City, there is a statue, “The Spirit of the American Doughboy,” near the team’s home, TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

“We could not be more excited to announce a rebrand to Johnson City Baseball. Bringing back a part of our history will resonate with our fans and the community which is an exciting journey that we are all able to share,” said Zac Clark, Johnson City Doughboys General Manager.

The Johnson City Doughboys will begin their season on Thursday, June 3 hosting–appropriately–the aforementioned Bristol State Liners.

