New for 2021: Pulaski River Turtles

Another summer-collegiate Appalachian League rebranding to pass along, as the Pulaski Yankees are now the Pulaski River Turtles for 2021 and beyond.

With a nod to its New River Valley heritage, the inspiration behind the River Turtles name was a renewed commitment to Calfee Park’s family-friendly culture.

“When considering the name, we weighed feedback from the local baseball community, Calfee Park’s history, and our location in the New River Valley,” General Manager JW Martin said via press release. “After thoughtful consideration, we wanted a brand that represents what our ballpark is really all about. We have a welcoming, fun, family environment that puts smiles on faces. We think this brand captures that.”

2021 will mark Pulaski’s 55th season fielding teams in the Appalachian League. The 2021 Pulaski River Turtles schedule includes 27 home games, with Opening Night slated for Saturday, June 5th.

“Our focus is to continue to build on the solid foundation of success this organization has enjoyed since 2015,” Martin said. “Our fans and corporate partners are an integral part of that success, and we hope everyone will join us in making the first season of River Turtles baseball a memorable one.”



