New for 2021: Kingsport Axmen

Another summer-collegiate Appalachian League rebranding to pass along, as the Kingsport Mets are now the Kingsport Axmen for 2021 and beyond.

Not only does one of the new logos mimic their well-known and fan-favorite ‘K’ for strikeout, but also has history to its meaning. “Kingsport’s new name is absolutely fitting considering Daniel Boone and his “Axmen” began The Wilderness Trail in Kingsport, TN,” said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen in a press statement. “The Axmen is a name that will resonate with all.”

Boyd Sports, LLC. announced in January they will be taking over operation of the Kingsport Axmen. Jeremy Boler, vice president of Boyd Sports, explained, “Working with the Kingsport community has been great so far. We are looking forward to our first season with the community and as the Axmen.”

The Kingsport Axmen debut this season on June 3, 2021, against the Bluefield Baseball Club.

