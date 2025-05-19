The latest book from August Publications is now shipping: Baseball Like It Oughta Be: How a Shoe Salesman’s Madison Mallards and His Renegade Staff Ignited the Summer-Collegiate Baseball Revolution!

Today is also your chance to snare an autographed copy of Baseball Like It Oughta Be at a big event at Warner Park, as the Mallards are hosting a free celebration marking the 25th anniversary of the team. You’l be able to buy a copy and have author Tom Alesia sign it, and we’re guessing you’ll be able to persuade Steve Schmitt and Vern Stenman to sign copies as well. In addition, the bash will feature free hot dogs and pop, a cash bar, a full complement of mascots on two and four legs, and plenty of games for kids. The celebration runs from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

It’s highly fitting the Madison book release comes at the ballpark. Here’s the inside story of how the Madison Mallards became summer-collegiate baseball’s top draw, changed the face of the sport and brought new life to a downtrodden neighborhood and ballpark.

Since 2002, the Mallards have become the biggest box-office hit among hundreds of similar teams nationwide, drawing more than 4.3 million fans in team history. Baseball Like It Oughta Be is the phenomenal story of how owner Steve Schmitt, a rural Wisconsin shoe sales marvel, and his young, aggressive staff turned dust into gold. Celebrating their 25th year, the Mallards have an entertaining and hilarious history that combines marketing prowess, customer service and anything-goes promotions with stories ranging from Gary Coleman’s outrageous appearance to slugger Pete Alonso’s amazing season as a Mallard. Schmitt and team president Vern Stenman turned a downtrodden ballpark into a must-experience destination. The Mallards never went bananas on the field, churning out future pro players like Alonso, Nico Hoerner, Tony Gonsolin and Ryan Spilborghs. Along the way, they’ve become one of America’s most extraordinary sports teams.

Tom Alesia tells the Mallards story, following an owner’s obsession; the dreamland of a young marketing director, who quit an NHL front-office job; relentless customer service for their fans; fresh promotions annually; belief in what many viewed as a struggling neighborhood; and the embracement of America’s least likely renowned ballpark.

“Upon first visiting Madison in 2012, I sensed something extraordinary at the Duck Pond. While nothing lasts forever, the Mallards have now thrived for nearly 25 years and just continue to crush it, one summer after another. This book is a remarkable testament to owner Steve Schmitt and his dedicated team throughout the years and should be studied by every minor- and summer-league executive in North America. The Mallards’ success story is filled with resilience, creativity, and community spirit.”—Rob Neyer, Commissioner, West Coast League, and author of Power Ball: Anatomy of a Modern Baseball Game

“The Mallards inspired a revolution in baseball. Since their launch in 2001, summer collegiate baseball has blown up across the country and brought quality baseball and entertainment to hundreds of communities. The Mallards focus on both fun and great baseball has created a template for others to emulate. Tom Alesia does a great job telling the entertaining story of the team’s launch and their broader impact on the game.”—Doug Melvin, Milwaukee Brewers Senior Advisor and former General Manager

“It is well overdue to put a spotlight on the Madison Mallards operation. Owner Steve Schmitt is a marketing and retail savant. When you combine that with the ambition and progressive ideas of President Vern Stenman, you are able to make history. There is no team in summer collegiate baseball that is close to them in attendance and there probably will not be in the foreseeable future. Their story is an important piece in the Northwoods League becoming the largest organized baseball league in the history of the sport. I can’t wait to see what they will do for women’s softball.”–Dick Radatz, Jr., Chairman, Northwoods League

“An entertaining look at how to build an audience for a sports team when the result on the field is less important to many fans than the entertainment and atmosphere of it. Plenty of interesting characters! Pretty sure it’s the only book to mention Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Gary Coleman and Pete Alonso. A fun read!”—Sports Book Reviews

“What a hoot! I still have a Mallards’ uniform hanging on my wall! (Team owner) Steve Schmitt loved to compete. Go Mallards!”—Bill “Spaceman” Lee, renowned pitcher for 14 major league seasons

“Long before the Savannah Bananas became a household name, the Madison Mallards took a broken-down ballpark in a failed baseball market and started outdrawing virtually every team in the minor leagues. Tom Alesia skillfully describes their story in this entertaining narrative. This book should be a must-read for anyone in sport!”—Mark Cryan, professor of sport management, former minor league general manager, and co-founder of the Coastal Plain League

Buy Baseball Like It Oughta Be at August Publications in paperback, Kindle, BN Nook, Apple Books and Kobo formats.