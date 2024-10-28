2024 summer collegiate attendance by league

With the end of the 2024 baseball season nearing, we’re presenting our annual looks at attendance across the sport. We continue with our listing of 2024 summer collegiate attendance arranged by league.

We began with a list of 2024 summer collegiate attendance ranked by total attendance. Following this listing of 2024 summer collegiate attendance will be a ranking of teams by average attendance. The final list is the most accurate way to gauge success: this list of 2024 summer collegiate attendance rewards teams in leagues that play a relatively high number of games (27-39) when compared to other leagues playing 17-22 games.

These listings are limited to teams that report attendance. There are other summer-collegiate leagues that do not report attendance, and there are also plenty of chain-link and pay-to-play leagues that we don’t cover.

Appalachian League

# Team TOTAL GMS AV 2023 AV +/- 1 Johnson City Doughboys 90,862 27 3,365 87,719 3,655 -0.08 2 Greeneville Flyboys 54,796 22 2,491 45,251 2,263 0.10 3 Kingsport Axmen 48,631 27 1,801 43,956 2,093 -0.14 4 Burlington Sock Puppets 39,947 23 1,737 46,760 2,033 -0.15 5 Danville Otterbots 33,748 24 1,406 35,339 1,536 -0.08 6 Pulaski River Turtles 35,550 26 1,367 26,150 1,453 -0.06 7 Elizabethton River Riders 23,337 24 972 22,222 1,010 -0.04 8 Tri-State Coal Cats 23,185 24 966 NA NA NA 9 Bluefield Ridge Runners 20,798 24 867 16,728 760 0.14 TOTALS 653,331 415 1,537 626,171 1,473 0.04

Cape Cod League

# Team TOTAL GMS AV 2023 AV +/- 1 Chatham Anglers 44,862 20 2,243 40,026 1,819 0.23 2 Orleans Firebirds 40,230 20 2,012 43,942 2,092 -0.04 3 Hyannis Harbor Hawks 34,915 20 1,746 34,742 1,579 0.11 4 Harwich Mariners 31,814 20 1,591 34,285 1,558 0.02 5 Cotuit Kettleers 30,887 20 1,544 35,675 1,622 -0.05 6 Falmouth Commodores 29,874 20 1,494 32,228 1,465 0.02 7 Bourne Braves 27,274 20 1,364 27,789 1,323 0.03 8 Y-D Red Sox 26,498 20 1,325 27,451 1,248 0.06 9 Brewster Whitecaps 23,465 20 1,173 28,208 1,282 -0.09 10 Wareham Gatemen 21,773 20 1,089 14,055 639 0.70 TOTALS 311,592 200 1,558 318,401 1,461 0.07

Coastal Plain League

# Team TOTAL GMS AV 2023 AV +/- 1 Macon Bacon 62,677 25 2,507 58,808 2,557 -0.02 2 Peninsula Pilots 53,681 23 2,334 56,196 2,443 -0.04 3 Tri-City Chili Peppers 45,739 34 1,345 27,493 1,057 0.27 4 Lexington Co. Blowfish 35,511 27 1,315 37,260 1,285 0.02 5 Wilson Tobs 30,805 25 1,232 37,517 1,390 -0.11 6 Florence Flamingos 27,094 23 1,178 28,916 1,205 -0.02 7 Martinsville Mustangs 27,622 24 1,151 19,222 1,012 0.14 8 Morehead City Marlins 26,388 23 1,147 32,539 1,205 -0.05 9 Wilmington Sharks 35,480 33 1,075 48,731 1,523 -0.29 10 Holly Springs Salamanders 33,010 33 1,000 35,678 1,109 -0.10 11 HP-Thomasville HiToms 16,440 25 658 23,315 897 -0.27 12 Boone Bigfoots 14,878 25 595 19,332 690 -0.14 13 Forest City Owls 13,981 25 559 17,542 675 -0.17 14 Greenville Yard Gnomes 10,358 28 370 NA NA NA 15 Asheboro Zookeepers 9,966 27 369 11,764 588 -0.37 TOTALS 443,630 400 1,109 454,113 1,254 -0.12

Futures League

# Team TOTAL GMS AV 2023 AV +/- 1 Vermont Lake Monsters 83,993 34 2,470 72,067 2,485 -0.01 2 Worcester Bravehearts 52,691 28 1,882 53,605 1,985 -0.05 3 New Britain Bees 40,119 27 1,486 47,680 1,703 -0.13 4 Norwich Sea Unicorns 45,606 31 1,471 52,739 1,648 -0.11 5 Nashua Silver Knights 42,739 30 1,425 48,716 1,624 -0.12 6 Westfield Starfires 19,786 24 824 21,345 889 -0.07 7 Brockton Rox 4,043 24 168 21,405 793 -0.79 TOTALS 288,977 198 1,459 332,259 1,497 -0.03

MLB Draft League

# Team TOTAL GMS AV 2023 AV +/- 1 Trenton Thunder 196,837 37 5,320 196,669 5,463 -0.03 2 State College Spikes 103,754 38 2,730 112,209 2,877 -0.05 3 Frederick Keys 96,706 37 2,614 92,349 2,565 0.02 4 Mahoning Valley Scrappers 98,856 39 2,535 85,215 2,303 0.10 5 Williamsport Crosscutters 57,213 34 1,683 59,137 1,690 0.00 6 W. Va. Black Bears 39,897 39 1,023 44,236 1,164 -0.12 TOTALS 288,977 198 1,459 332,259 1,497 -0.03

New England Baseball League

# Team TOTAL GMS AV 2023 AV +/- 1 Martha’s Vineyard Sharks 67,232 22 3,056 61,607 2,800 0.09 2 Newport Gulls 53,522 20 2,676 53,489 2,431 0.10 3 Keene Swamp Bats 35,925 22 1,633 28,379 1,290 0.27 4 Vermont Mountaineers 26,027 20 1,301 23,746 1,319 -0.01 5 North Shore Navigators 23,814 22 1,062 26,167 1,377 -0.23 6 Ocean State Waves 13,692 17 805 17,062 776 0.04 7 Bristol Blues 14,611 21 696 12,787 581 0.20 8 Sanford Mainers 11,536 21 549 8,441 402 0.37 9 Upper Valley Nighthawks 9,177 19 483 7,707 367 0.32 10 Danbury Westerners 6,681 19 352 5,780 321 0.10 11 N. Adams SteepleCats 6,892 23 300 8,551 450 -0.33 12 Valley Blue Sox 5,329 21 253 6,946 347 -0.27 13 Mystic Schooners 2,169 20 108 3,703 176 -0.39 TOTALS 276,607 267 1,036 264,365 990 0.05

Northwoods League

# Team TOTAL GMS AV 2023 AV +/- 1 Madison Mallards 217,070 35 6,202 228,692 6,353 -0.02 2 Kalamazoo Growlers 85,063 36 2,363 92,065 2,630 -0.10 3 Traverse City Pit Spitters 91,741 36 2,548 91,000 2,528 0.01 4 Kenosha Kingfish 85,153 36 2,365 82,350 2,288 0.03 5 La Crosse Loggers 73,699 36 2,047 78,098 2,169 -0.06 6 Bismarck Larks 64,577 36 1,794 62,308 1,833 -0.02 7 Green Bay Rockers 59,382 36 1,650 54,271 1,508 0.09 8 St. Cloud Rox 54,441 34 1,601 61,161 1,699 -0.06 9 Mankato MoonDogs 54,483 36 1,513 58,596 1,628 -0.07 10 Eau Claire Express 48,211 36 1,339 48,214 1,378 -0.03 11 Wausau Woodchucks 44,322 34 1,304 44,065 1,224 0.07 12 Rockford Rivets 42,488 36 1,180 38,386 1,097 0.08 13 Thunder Bay Border Cats 38,227 34 1,124 39,322 1,092 0.03 14 Battle Creek Battle Jacks 40,385 36 1,122 32,457 927 0.21 15 Willmar Stingers 37,581 36 1,044 37,269 1,035 0.01 16 Lakeshore Chinooks 32,265 34 952 33,909 969 -0.02 17 Rochester Honkers 33,431 36 929 28,574 794 0.17 18 Duluth Huskies 32,333 36 898 29,822 828 0.08 19 Badlands Big Sticks 32,125 36 892 NA NA NA 20 Waterloo Bucks 30,341 35 867 34,333 954 -0.09 21 Wis. Rapids Rafters 28,915 34 850 32,053 890 -0.04 22 Kokomo Jackrabbits 29,881 36 830 31,992 914 -0.09 23 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 28,541 35 815 32,659 907 -0.10 24 Minot Hot Tots 28,196 36 783 26,268 730 0.07 25 Royal Oak Leprechauns 26,206 36 728 1,550 86 7.47 TOTALS 1,339,157 887 1,510 1,297,864 1,583 -0.05

Prospect League

# Team TOTAL GMS AV 2023 AV +/- 1 Thrillville Thrillbillies 90,927 25 3,637 63,070 2,336 0.56 2 Clinton LumberKings 75,372 28 2,692 80,904 2,790 -0.04 3 Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 54,770 27 2,028 49,681 1,713 0.18 4 Chillicothe Paints 51,840 26 1,994 57,559 2,132 -0.06 5 Jackson Rockabillys 51,564 28 1,842 46,949 1,619 0.14 6 Danville Dans 46,464 26 1,787 38,102 1,466 0.22 7 Lafayette Aviators 48,103 29 1,659 46,142 1,398 0.19 8 Dubois Valley Bombers 41,282 27 1,529 38,592 1,608 -0.05 9 Normal CornBelters 29,962 25 1,198 24,584 1,069 0.12 10 O’Fallon Hoots 28,544 25 1,142 28,370 1,182 -0.03 11 Ill. Valley Pistol Shrimp 25,018 25 1,001 21,813 808 0.24 12 Burlington Bees 24,946 29 860 26,689 1,026 -0.16 13 REX Baseball 21,214 27 786 12,791 533 0.47 14 Cape Catfish 18,378 27 681 18,057 645 0.06 15 Johnstown Mill Rats 16,019 26 616 9,749 424 0.45 16 Champion City Kings 10,798 26 415 10,646 394 0.05 17 Alton River Dragons 7,958 26 306 14,587 521 -0.41 18 Full Count Rhythm 6,584 27 244 NA NA NA TOTALS 649,743 479 1,356 575,294 1,256 0.08

West Coast League

# Team TOTAL GMS AV 2023 AV +/- 1 Edmonton Riverhawks 116,871 25 4,675 104,748 3,880 0.20 2 Portland Pickles 97,546 27 3,613 82,887 3,070 0.18 3 Victoria HarbourCats 69,577 27 2,577 65,798 2,437 0.06 4 Bellingham Bells 67,147 27 2,487 58,220 2,156 0.15 5 Corvallis Knights 39,938 26 1,536 46,586 1,725 -0.11 6 Nanaimo NightOwls 35,920 25 1,437 28,076 1,080 0.33 7 Ridgefield Raptors 35,287 27 1,307 34,122 1,264 0.03 8 Bend Elks 33,589 27 1,244 40,440 1,496 -0.17 9 Port Angeles Lefties 27,175 27 1,006 22,612 837 0.20 10 Walla Walla Sweets 26,537 27 983 28,041 1,039 -0.05 11 Yakima Valley Pippins 25,403 27 941 25,125 931 0.01 12 Kelowna Falcons 23,776 26 914 28,716 1,064 -0.14 13 Wenatchee AppleSox 21,533 27 798 20,036 771 0.04 14 Cowlitz Black Bears 17,525 26 674 17,517 674 0.00 15 Kamloops NorthPaws 8,343 27 309 16,496 717 -0.57 16 Springfield Drifters 7,164 27 265 6,791 252 0.05 TOTALS 653,331 415 1,537 626,171 1,473 0.04

Western Canadian Baseball League

# Team TOTAL GMS AV 2023 AV +/- 1 Okotoks Dawgs 133,664 28 4,774 127,622 4,558 0.05 2 Saskatoon Berries 50,195 26 1,931 NA NA NA 3 Sylvan Lake Gulls 43,093 28 1,539 45,105 1,611 -0.04 4 Medicine Hat Mavericks 35,952 29 1,284 35,449 1,266 0.01 5 Regina Red Sox 22,096 26 850 23,688 877 -0.03 6 Fort McMurray Giants 21,820 26 839 17,032 608 0.38 7 Lethbridge Bulls 22,383 28 799 23,462 838 -0.05 8 Edmonton Prospects 11,242 26 432 NA NA NA 9 Moose Jaw Miller Express 10,566 26 411 11,932 442 -0.07 10 Swift Current 57s 6,774 28 242 9,028 334 -0.28 11 Brooks Bombers 6,011 27 223 6,963 258 -0.14 12 Weyburn Beavers 5,464 28 195 5,144 191 0.02 TOTALS 369,260 326 1,133 305,425 1,111 0.02

