2024 summer collegiate attendance by league

With the end of the 2024 baseball season nearing, we’re presenting our annual looks at attendance across the sport. We continue with our listing of 2024 summer collegiate attendance arranged by league.
We began with a
. Following this listing of list of 2024 summer collegiate attendance ranked by total attendance 2024 summer collegiate attendance will be a ranking of teams by average attendance. The final list is the most accurate way to gauge success: this list of 2024 summer collegiate attendance rewards teams in leagues that play a relatively high number of games (27-39) when compared to other leagues playing 17-22 games.
These listings are limited to teams that report attendance. There are other summer-collegiate leagues that do not report attendance, and there are also plenty of chain-link and pay-to-play leagues that we don’t cover.
Appalachian League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
AV
2023
AV
+/-
1
Johnson City Doughboys
90,862
27
3,365
87,719
3,655
-0.08
2
Greeneville Flyboys
54,796
22
2,491
45,251
2,263
0.10
3
Kingsport Axmen
48,631
27
1,801
43,956
2,093
-0.14
4
Burlington Sock Puppets
39,947
23
1,737
46,760
2,033
-0.15
5
Danville Otterbots
33,748
24
1,406
35,339
1,536
-0.08
6
Pulaski River Turtles
35,550
26
1,367
26,150
1,453
-0.06
7
Elizabethton River Riders
23,337
24
972
22,222
1,010
-0.04
8
Tri-State Coal Cats
23,185
24
966
NA
NA
NA
9
Bluefield Ridge Runners
20,798
24
867
16,728
760
0.14
TOTALS
653,331
415
1,537
626,171
1,473
0.04 Cape Cod League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
AV
2023
AV
+/-
1
Chatham Anglers
44,862
20
2,243
40,026
1,819
0.23
2
Orleans Firebirds
40,230
20
2,012
43,942
2,092
-0.04
3
Hyannis Harbor Hawks
34,915
20
1,746
34,742
1,579
0.11
4
Harwich Mariners
31,814
20
1,591
34,285
1,558
0.02
5
Cotuit Kettleers
30,887
20
1,544
35,675
1,622
-0.05
6
Falmouth Commodores
29,874
20
1,494
32,228
1,465
0.02
7
Bourne Braves
27,274
20
1,364
27,789
1,323
0.03
8
Y-D Red Sox
26,498
20
1,325
27,451
1,248
0.06
9
Brewster Whitecaps
23,465
20
1,173
28,208
1,282
-0.09
10
Wareham Gatemen
21,773
20
1,089
14,055
639
0.70
TOTALS
311,592
200
1,558
318,401
1,461
0.07 Coastal Plain League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
AV
2023
AV
+/-
1
Macon Bacon
62,677
25
2,507
58,808
2,557
-0.02
2
Peninsula Pilots
53,681
23
2,334
56,196
2,443
-0.04
3
Tri-City Chili Peppers
45,739
34
1,345
27,493
1,057
0.27
4
Lexington Co. Blowfish
35,511
27
1,315
37,260
1,285
0.02
5
Wilson Tobs
30,805
25
1,232
37,517
1,390
-0.11
6
Florence Flamingos
27,094
23
1,178
28,916
1,205
-0.02
7
Martinsville Mustangs
27,622
24
1,151
19,222
1,012
0.14
8
Morehead City Marlins
26,388
23
1,147
32,539
1,205
-0.05
9
Wilmington Sharks
35,480
33
1,075
48,731
1,523
-0.29
10
Holly Springs Salamanders
33,010
33
1,000
35,678
1,109
-0.10
11
HP-Thomasville HiToms
16,440
25
658
23,315
897
-0.27
12
Boone Bigfoots
14,878
25
595
19,332
690
-0.14
13
Forest City Owls
13,981
25
559
17,542
675
-0.17
14
Greenville Yard Gnomes
10,358
28
370
NA
NA
NA
15
Asheboro Zookeepers
9,966
27
369
11,764
588
-0.37
TOTALS
443,630
400
1,109
454,113
1,254
-0.12 Futures League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
AV
2023
AV
+/-
1
Vermont Lake Monsters
83,993
34
2,470
72,067
2,485
-0.01
2
Worcester Bravehearts
52,691
28
1,882
53,605
1,985
-0.05
3
New Britain Bees
40,119
27
1,486
47,680
1,703
-0.13
4
Norwich Sea Unicorns
45,606
31
1,471
52,739
1,648
-0.11
5
Nashua Silver Knights
42,739
30
1,425
48,716
1,624
-0.12
6
Westfield Starfires
19,786
24
824
21,345
889
-0.07
7
Brockton Rox
4,043
24
168
21,405
793
-0.79
TOTALS
288,977
198
1,459
332,259
1,497
-0.03 MLB Draft League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
AV
2023
AV
+/-
1
Trenton Thunder
196,837
37
5,320
196,669
5,463
-0.03
2
State College Spikes
103,754
38
2,730
112,209
2,877
-0.05
3
Frederick Keys
96,706
37
2,614
92,349
2,565
0.02
4
Mahoning Valley Scrappers
98,856
39
2,535
85,215
2,303
0.10
5
Williamsport Crosscutters
57,213
34
1,683
59,137
1,690
0.00
6
W. Va. Black Bears
39,897
39
1,023
44,236
1,164
-0.12
TOTALS
288,977
198
1,459
332,259
1,497
-0.03 New England Baseball League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
AV
2023
AV
+/-
1
Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
67,232
22
3,056
61,607
2,800
0.09
2
Newport Gulls
53,522
20
2,676
53,489
2,431
0.10
3
Keene Swamp Bats
35,925
22
1,633
28,379
1,290
0.27
4
Vermont Mountaineers
26,027
20
1,301
23,746
1,319
-0.01
5
North Shore Navigators
23,814
22
1,062
26,167
1,377
-0.23
6
Ocean State Waves
13,692
17
805
17,062
776
0.04
7
Bristol Blues
14,611
21
696
12,787
581
0.20
8
Sanford Mainers
11,536
21
549
8,441
402
0.37
9
Upper Valley Nighthawks
9,177
19
483
7,707
367
0.32
10
Danbury Westerners
6,681
19
352
5,780
321
0.10
11
N. Adams SteepleCats
6,892
23
300
8,551
450
-0.33
12
Valley Blue Sox
5,329
21
253
6,946
347
-0.27
13
Mystic Schooners
2,169
20
108
3,703
176
-0.39
TOTALS
276,607
267
1,036
264,365
990
0.05 Northwoods League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
AV
2023
AV
+/-
1
Madison Mallards
217,070
35
6,202
228,692
6,353
-0.02
2
Kalamazoo Growlers
85,063
36
2,363
92,065
2,630
-0.10
3
Traverse City Pit Spitters
91,741
36
2,548
91,000
2,528
0.01
4
Kenosha Kingfish
85,153
36
2,365
82,350
2,288
0.03
5
La Crosse Loggers
73,699
36
2,047
78,098
2,169
-0.06
6
Bismarck Larks
64,577
36
1,794
62,308
1,833
-0.02
7
Green Bay Rockers
59,382
36
1,650
54,271
1,508
0.09
8
St. Cloud Rox
54,441
34
1,601
61,161
1,699
-0.06
9
Mankato MoonDogs
54,483
36
1,513
58,596
1,628
-0.07
10
Eau Claire Express
48,211
36
1,339
48,214
1,378
-0.03
11
Wausau Woodchucks
44,322
34
1,304
44,065
1,224
0.07
12
Rockford Rivets
42,488
36
1,180
38,386
1,097
0.08
13
Thunder Bay Border Cats
38,227
34
1,124
39,322
1,092
0.03
14
Battle Creek Battle Jacks
40,385
36
1,122
32,457
927
0.21
15
Willmar Stingers
37,581
36
1,044
37,269
1,035
0.01
16
Lakeshore Chinooks
32,265
34
952
33,909
969
-0.02
17
Rochester Honkers
33,431
36
929
28,574
794
0.17
18
Duluth Huskies
32,333
36
898
29,822
828
0.08
19
Badlands Big Sticks
32,125
36
892
NA
NA
NA
20
Waterloo Bucks
30,341
35
867
34,333
954
-0.09
21
Wis. Rapids Rafters
28,915
34
850
32,053
890
-0.04
22
Kokomo Jackrabbits
29,881
36
830
31,992
914
-0.09
23
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
28,541
35
815
32,659
907
-0.10
24
Minot Hot Tots
28,196
36
783
26,268
730
0.07
25
Royal Oak Leprechauns
26,206
36
728
1,550
86
7.47
TOTALS
1,339,157
887
1,510
1,297,864
1,583
-0.05 Prospect League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
AV
2023
AV
+/-
1
Thrillville Thrillbillies
90,927
25
3,637
63,070
2,336
0.56
2
Clinton LumberKings
75,372
28
2,692
80,904
2,790
-0.04
3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
54,770
27
2,028
49,681
1,713
0.18
4
Chillicothe Paints
51,840
26
1,994
57,559
2,132
-0.06
5
Jackson Rockabillys
51,564
28
1,842
46,949
1,619
0.14
6
Danville Dans
46,464
26
1,787
38,102
1,466
0.22
7
Lafayette Aviators
48,103
29
1,659
46,142
1,398
0.19
8
Dubois Valley Bombers
41,282
27
1,529
38,592
1,608
-0.05
9
Normal CornBelters
29,962
25
1,198
24,584
1,069
0.12
10
O’Fallon Hoots
28,544
25
1,142
28,370
1,182
-0.03
11
Ill. Valley Pistol Shrimp
25,018
25
1,001
21,813
808
0.24
12
Burlington Bees
24,946
29
860
26,689
1,026
-0.16
13
REX Baseball
21,214
27
786
12,791
533
0.47
14
Cape Catfish
18,378
27
681
18,057
645
0.06
15
Johnstown Mill Rats
16,019
26
616
9,749
424
0.45
16
Champion City Kings
10,798
26
415
10,646
394
0.05
17
Alton River Dragons
7,958
26
306
14,587
521
-0.41
18
Full Count Rhythm
6,584
27
244
NA
NA
NA
TOTALS
649,743
479
1,356
575,294
1,256
0.08 West Coast League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
AV
2023
AV
+/-
1
Edmonton Riverhawks
116,871
25
4,675
104,748
3,880
0.20
2
Portland Pickles
97,546
27
3,613
82,887
3,070
0.18
3
Victoria HarbourCats
69,577
27
2,577
65,798
2,437
0.06
4
Bellingham Bells
67,147
27
2,487
58,220
2,156
0.15
5
Corvallis Knights
39,938
26
1,536
46,586
1,725
-0.11
6
Nanaimo NightOwls
35,920
25
1,437
28,076
1,080
0.33
7
Ridgefield Raptors
35,287
27
1,307
34,122
1,264
0.03
8
Bend Elks
33,589
27
1,244
40,440
1,496
-0.17
9
Port Angeles Lefties
27,175
27
1,006
22,612
837
0.20
10
Walla Walla Sweets
26,537
27
983
28,041
1,039
-0.05
11
Yakima Valley Pippins
25,403
27
941
25,125
931
0.01
12
Kelowna Falcons
23,776
26
914
28,716
1,064
-0.14
13
Wenatchee AppleSox
21,533
27
798
20,036
771
0.04
14
Cowlitz Black Bears
17,525
26
674
17,517
674
0.00
15
Kamloops NorthPaws
8,343
27
309
16,496
717
-0.57
16
Springfield Drifters
7,164
27
265
6,791
252
0.05
TOTALS
653,331
415
1,537
626,171
1,473
0.04 Western Canadian Baseball League
#
Team
TOTAL
GMS
AV
2023
AV
+/-
1
Okotoks Dawgs
133,664
28
4,774
127,622
4,558
0.05
2
Saskatoon Berries
50,195
26
1,931
NA
NA
NA
3
Sylvan Lake Gulls
43,093
28
1,539
45,105
1,611
-0.04
4
Medicine Hat Mavericks
35,952
29
1,284
35,449
1,266
0.01
5
Regina Red Sox
22,096
26
850
23,688
877
-0.03
6
Fort McMurray Giants
21,820
26
839
17,032
608
0.38
7
Lethbridge Bulls
22,383
28
799
23,462
838
-0.05
8
Edmonton Prospects
11,242
26
432
NA
NA
NA
9
Moose Jaw Miller Express
10,566
26
411
11,932
442
-0.07
10
Swift Current 57s
6,774
28
242
9,028
334
-0.28
11
Brooks Bombers
6,011
27
223
6,963
258
-0.14
12
Weyburn Beavers
5,464
28
195
5,144
191
0.02
TOTALS
369,260
326
1,133
305,425
1,111
0.02
RELATED STORIES: 2024 summer collegiate attendance by total
About Ballpark Digest Editors
Ballpark Digest Editors bring you the latest ballpark and baseball news.