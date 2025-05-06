The next release from August Publications: Baseball Like It Oughta Be, the inside story of how the Madison Mallards became summer-collegiate baseball’s top draw, changed the face of the sport and brought new life to a downtrodden neighborhood and ballpark.

When Steve Schmitt committed to summer-collegiate baseball in a city that failed to support pro or college baseball, few expected him to succeed. But the Madison Mallards soon became summer-collegiate baseball’s most popular team. Since 2002, the Mallards have become the biggest box-office hit among hundreds of similar teams nationwide, drawing more than 4.3 million fans in team history. Baseball Like It Oughta Be is the phenomenal story of how owner Steve Schmitt, a rural Wisconsin shoe sales marvel, and his young, aggressive staff turned dust into gold.

Celebrating their 25th year, the Mallards have an entertaining and hilarious history that combines marketing prowess, customer service and anything-goes promotions with stories ranging from Gary Coleman’s outrageous appearance to slugger Pete Alonso’s amazing season as a Mallard. Along the way, Schmitt and team president Vern Stenman turned a downtrodden ballpark into a must-experience destination. The Mallards never went bananas on the field, churning out future pros like Alonso, Nico Hoerner, Tony Gonsolin and Ryan Spilborghs. Baseball Like It Oughta Be details how the Mallards have become one of America’s most extraordinary sports teams.

The Mallards story follows an owner’s obsession; the dreamland of a young marketing director, who quit an NHL front-office job; relentless customer service for their fans; fresh promotions annually; belief in what many viewed as a struggling neighborhood; and the embracement of America’s least likely renowned ballpark.

“Upon first visiting Madison in 2012, I sensed something extraordinary at the Duck Pond. While nothing lasts forever, the Mallards have now thrived for nearly 25 years and just continue to crush it, one summer after another. This book is a remarkable testament to owner Steve Schmitt and his dedicated team throughout the years and should be studied by every minor- and summer-league executive in North America. The Mallards’ success story is filled with resilience, creativity, and community spirit.”—Rob Neyer, Commissioner, West Coast League

Shipping Date: May 19, 2025

ISBN: 978-1-938532-88-7 (print), 978-1-938532-89-4 (ebook)

Foreword: John Kovalic

Print specs: 5.5×8.5, 208 pages

Print price: $18.95

We are in the presale phase of this book release: We will be shipping on May 19, and the Mallards are planning some preseason events where the book will be available (we’ll pass along the details as they are posted. To preorder the paperback, go to the August Publications website. Ebook versions and other retail sales will be announced May 19 as well.