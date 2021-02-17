New for 2021: Bluefield Ridge Runners

The newest team in the summer-collegiate Appalachian League for 2021: the Bluefield Ridge Runners, formerly the Bluefield Blue Jays.

The new Ridge Runners name of the team is reflective of the railroad history of the Bluefield area. Bowen Field at Peters Park straddles the state line of Virginia and West Virginia as did the original namesake of the team. The original Ridge Runner in 1964 circumnavigated a one-mile loop atop East River Mountain, half in Virginia and half in West Virginia. The little train now resides just outside the right field wall of Bowen Field.

Still to come in the new Appy League: team names from Danville and Princeton.

RELATED STORIES: New for 2021: Kingsport Axmen; New for 2021: Pulaski River Turtles; New for 2021: Greeneville Flyboys; New for 2021: Elizabethton River Riders; New for 2021: Johnson City Doughboys; New for 2021: Bristol State Liners; New for 2021: Burlington Sock Puppets; MLB announces plans for Appalachian reincarnation as wood-bat league