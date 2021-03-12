Orioles to host 11,000 fans per game to begin season

After Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan loosened COVID-19 restrictions, the Baltimore Orioles announced the team would host approximately 11,000 fans per game, or 25 percent capacity, at Oriole Park to begin the season.

The number applies to the beginning of the season; as COVID-19 rates decline (we all hope) and vaccinations increase, that number will be reevaluated as the season progresses.

“The long-awaited return of fans is the result of successful nation-wide and organizational efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, increase vaccination access for millions of Americans, and strengthen our economy by bringing employees back to work,” said John Angelos, Orioles Chairman and CEO, via press statement. “Just as we did in 2020, the Orioles will remain vigilant in our efforts and will continue to consult medical experts every step of the way as we invite fans back to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to enjoy another successful baseball season.”

“The Orioles play a critical role in our roadmap to recovery and the team’s dedication to the safety of our community is what will allow us to take that first step in welcoming fans back into the ballpark,” Hogan said via press statement. “We will work closely with the Orioles to ensure the proper guidelines are in place for fans to safely enjoy America’s favorite pastime and educate fans on the importance of getting vaccinated.”

The Orioles are implementing the MLB game plan for COVID-19 mitigation: pod seating, contactless concessions, digital seating, enhanced cleaning protocols, altered seating to prevent interaction with players, and a cashless experience from parking to concessions to tickets.

