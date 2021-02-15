Marlins to pursue WELL Health-Safety Rating, fans in the stands

MLB teams are making plans to welcome fans in the stands in 2021, and here’s the goal from the Miami Marlins: pursue a WELL Health-Safety Rating and host a 25 percent capacity at Marlins Park.

The 25 percent figure seems to be a level that local health officials across Florida deem worthy of consideration, and the WELL Health-Safety Rating has been used by ballparks and arenas as a measure of how teams approach COVID-19 mitigation. The New York Yankees have already achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Yankee Stadium, while the Florida Panthers (NHL) have achieved the rating for BB&T Center, in addition to a host of other NBA/NHL arenas. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is billed as an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans.

“The health and safety of our fans and guests, along with our players, coaches and staff, is of the utmost importance to our organization,” said Michael Shaw, Marlins Head of Experience and Innovation, in a press statement. “Certifying Marlins Park with the WELL Health-Safety Rating should further build guest confidence in the preventative measures being applied to fan experiences throughout the ballpark.”

The Marlins did not host a playoff game in what turned out to be a pretty special 2020 season, winning a playoff series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and then dropping a series against the Atlanta Braves at a neutral-site Minute Maid Park. The Marlins are planning for fans in the stands, starting with 25 percent capacity at Marlins Park, which seats 37,446:

“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have an opportunity to let the fans in last season,” Derek Jeter, the Marlins’ CEO told the Miami Herald. “We could just see firsthand how much excitement was in the community. But just from my own personal experience with being out and about in a limited capacity, you could hear some of the excitement.”

That 25 percent figure may be changed as the season goes along.

