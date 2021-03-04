Cards, Brewers cleared to host fans in 2021

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers have both been cleared to host fans at home ballparks this year, as MLB teams continue planning efforts for the 2021 MLB season.

In St. Louis, up to approximately 32 percent of capacity will be allowed to attend each game at Busch Stadium. The organization will begin selling tickets to April home games soon, with Cardinals season-ticket holders receiving first opportunity to secure tickets for the first two homestands.

“We are excited to have our fans back in the stands for the upcoming season,” said Bill DeWitt III, Team President via press statement. “We thank Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office, Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols, and the City of St. Louis Health Department for partnering with us to develop a comprehensive reopening plan that complies with all City health directives and the League’s Return-to-Play Protocols.”

“Reports of new COVID-19 infections have continued to decline in St. Louis over the past month,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis. “Our case positivity rate, the percent of persons tested who have a positive result, recently dipped below 5% for the first time since September 15, 2020. The Cardinals organization has worked diligently to ensure they are able to create and maintain a safe environment for staff and fans. Wearing a face covering, social distancing, cleaning, and other infectious disease control measures they have in place for the stadium should keep us moving in the right direction.”

City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson today approved a plan to begin the regular season at 25-percent of total capacity.

Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 1 at 1:10 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins. The last home game with fans in attendance was on Sept. 22, 2019, a 4-3 Brewers win over Pittsburgh in the middle of a run of 11 wins in 12 games.

“This is an exciting day for us, as well as our fans and partners who we know are eager to return to American Family Field,” said Rick Schlesinger, Milwaukee Brewers President – Business Operations, via press release. “Our players repeatedly say that Brewers fans bring phenomenal energy to the game and are the critical piece of the ballpark atmosphere.

“We appreciate the cooperation of Commissioner Johnson and her staff as they reviewed our detailed plan to safely allow fans to watch the Brewers in person. Approval of the plan also allows us to bring much-needed jobs for members of our event staff and game-day workforce.

“We will continue to communicate with the city officials and work toward increasing the capacity if the health metrics continue to improve.”

