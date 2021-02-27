Coors Field fans cleared for Rockies games

Another MLB team has been cleared to host a limited number of fans at home games to begin 2021, as the Colorado Rockies announced 12,500 fans will be allowed at Coors Field to begin the season.

The approval came from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) beginning on Opening Day, April 1. The 12,500 represents 25 percent of Coors Field’s capacity. So far MLB teams have been cleared to host games at a variety of capacities, ranging from the 10 percent allowed in New York State ballparks to the 30 percent in Ohio.

Tickets will be first offered to season-ticket holders in pods of 2 or 4, with single-game tickets on sale afterwards.

