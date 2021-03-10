Colorado clears Coors Field for added capacity

The Colorado Rockies received permission from the state of Colorado to host 21,363 fans at Coors Field, at 42.6 percent capacity, an increase of the originally approved 12,500 fans.

“We couldn’t be happier to be inviting Rockies fans back into Coors Field,” said Rockies COO Greg Feasel via press statement. “It took a lot of hard work from a lot of people, and we thank the State of Colorado, the City and County of Denver, and their health officials, along with MLB for partnering with us to ensure that our thorough and detailed plan complies with all health and safety measures.”

The Rockies will begin selling tickets to April home games on March 11, with Rockies Plan Holders receiving first opportunity to secure tickets for the first homestand. If inventory allows, ticket on-sale dates for the general public will be determined and announced at a later date.

UPDATED: Which MLB ballparks are hosting fans in 2021? Here’s the list

RELATED STORIES: Cubs, White Sox cleared to host fans this season; California MLB teams cleared for fans in the stands; Cards, Brewers cleared to host fans in 2021; MLB teams still waiting clearance for fans; Pennsylvania modifies COVID-19 rules to allow 20 percent capacity at ballparks; Coors Field fans cleared for Rockies games; Massachusetts OKs ballpark fans for 2021 season; Ohio looks at allowing 30 percent capacity at MLB, MiLB ballparks; Brewers plan for fans at renamed ballpark in 2021; Blue Jays may displace Bisons in Buffalo; Blue Jays to begin 2021 MLB season in Dunedin’s TD Ballpark; Marlins to pursue WELL Health-Safety Rating, fans in the stands; Yankee Stadium, Citi Field cleared to host fans this season