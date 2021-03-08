Cubs, White Sox cleared to host fans this season

The Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox have been cleared to host fans at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field to begin the 2021 MLB season by the State of Illinois and City of Chicago.

Both teams will host games with approximately 20 percent of ballpark capacity, but that number could rise if present declines in cases and positivity rates continue, as ticket availability will be determined on a homestand-by-homestand basis. Both teams submitted COVID-19 mitigation plans following MLB guidelines: social distancing with pod seating and tickets sold in groups of 1-6, mandatory mask usage, paperless mobile ticketing, plenty of hand sanitizer stands, grab and go concessions and enhanced cleaning protocols. Season ticket holders will have priority based on tenure and ticket package type. Single-game tickets for the general public will be announced by the White Sox at a later date based on availability, but the Cubs announced their ticket strategy: Cubs Season Ticket Holders will receive priority access to secure tickets in advance of the general public starting the week of March 15. The club is also offering the Return to Wrigley Presale Access Program, an opportunity for fans to register for random drawings to win a chance to purchase tickets to regular season home games.

The cut-off date for the first drawing is Friday, March 19. For the first homestand, winners will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets Tuesday, March 23, with any remaining tickets going on sale to the general public Wednesday, March 24. Private spaces for groups of eight or more also will be available. Additional details will be announced Tuesday, March 9.

The announcement was made by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office as well as both teams.

“We are grateful for the leadership and support of Mayor Lightfoot and her incredible staff of medical and health experts who have worked alongside our team to help welcome back White Sox fans in a safe and responsible way,” said Terry Savarise, White Sox senior vice president of stadium operations. “Throughout this process with the Mayor’s office, the health and safety of Chicagoans and White Sox fans has been a top priority and that focus will continue as we prepare to welcome fans to Guaranteed Rate Field starting on Opening Day, April 8.”

“To welcome Cubs fans home to Wrigley Field and bring back one of the joys of spring after a challenging year is incredibly rewarding,” said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney. “We’d like to thank Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot for their tremendous leadership in carefully navigating this important milestone and partnering with us on our plan to safely return fans to the ballpark. As the City continues on the path to safely reopen, we’re excited to finally say, ‘Welcome home, Cubs fans!’”

As part of the Cubs’ Opening Day celebration, the club has dedicated the Budweiser Bleachers to host vaccinated health care workers and employees from Advocate Aurora Health as a way to thank them for their tireless effort fighting the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.

RELATED STORIES: California MLB teams cleared for fans in the stands; Cards, Brewers cleared to host fans in 2021; MLB teams still waiting clearance for fans; Pennsylvania modifies COVID-19 rules to allow 20 percent capacity at ballparks; Coors Field fans cleared for Rockies games; Massachusetts OKs ballpark fans for 2021 season; Ohio looks at allowing 30 percent capacity at MLB, MiLB ballparks; Brewers plan for fans at renamed ballpark in 2021; Blue Jays may displace Bisons in Buffalo; Blue Jays to begin 2021 MLB season in Dunedin’s TD Ballpark; Marlins to pursue WELL Health-Safety Rating, fans in the stands; Yankee Stadium, Citi Field cleared to host fans this season