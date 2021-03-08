Petco, Padres extend Petco Park naming-rights deal through 2027

Petco Health and Wellness and the San Diego Padres are extending the Petco Park naming-rights deal for two additional years, through the 2027 MLB season.

Petco is also entering into a strategic partnership with Padres players and pet parents Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., finding ways to improve the well-being of both pets and their parents.

Under the new agreement, Petco will continue to be featured prominently throughout the ballpark with dynamic signage featuring its new logo, and will continue to partner with the Padres on activations and promotions during each season. As part of the partnership with Machado and Tatis Jr., Petco will collaborate with the players on social and digital content, as well as other activations centered around Petco’s health and wellness focus.

Since the ballpark’s debut, the Padres and Petco have teamed up on a number of different initiatives for people of all ages, and especially their furry friends. Over the years, Padres fans and their canine companions have enjoyed participating in pre-game parades around the field and taking in the action from Gallagher Square (formerly Park at the Park) as part of the annual “Dog Days of Summer” or “Bark at the Park” events presented by Petco. In 2016, Petco and the Padres unveiled five semi-private, premium dog-friendly suites known as “The Barkyard” in left-center field beyond the bullpens. Various Petco locations throughout San Diego have also hosted player visits and autograph signings throughout the years.

“We are grateful for our long-standing relationship with Petco and are delighted to extend the length of our partnership at a key inflection point of growth for both organizations,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. “Throughout the years, the Padres and Petco have collaborated on industry-leading initiatives that showcase our collective focus on innovation and family-friendly entertainment, including fun for the four-legged members of our families. As a locally based company, we are proud to have the Petco name on the number one ballpark in America and home of the San Diego Padres.”