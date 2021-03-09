Which MLB ballparks are hosting fans in 2021? Here the list

Here’s a rundown of who will be hosting fans to begin the 2021 MLB season and under what circumstances. Reporting capacities is one thing, but reporting what fans will actually experience is another, and those details will follow.

For instance: very few teams have addressed concessions at the ballpark. The Chicago White Sox did, reporting that concessions will be drastically scaled back at Guaranteed Rate Field, with a limited menu of individually packaged food items for sale, while the Oakland Athletics shuttering concourse concessions and requiring fans to order food from their seats via app. In other words, don’t be expecting every concession stand to be open across the game, and don’t expect tasty items cooked to order in every ballpark.

We will be updating this list as more teams announce reopening plans. In the cases where teams have been cleared to host fans, operations will be largely the same: socially distanced seating pods between 1-6 fans, contactless concessions, mask mandates, no backpacks, no ball tosses by players into the stands, restricted seating around dugouts, no autographs, mobile ticketing and enhanced cleaning protocols. In almost every case season-ticket holders will have first crack at single-game tickets. Some teams will go beyond those baselines after consultations with local health officials.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Approximately 12,000 fans, 25 percent capacity.

Atlanta Braves

To be determined, but it would be surprising if fans were not present at the April 9 opener.

Baltimore Orioles

To be determined, but it would be surprising if fans were not present at the April 8 opener.

Boston Red Sox

Approximately 4,000 fans, 12 percent capacity

Chicago Cubs

Approximately 8,300 fans, 20 percent capacity

Chicago White Sox

Approximately 8,122 fans, 20 percent capacity. Concessions will be scaled back, with a limited menu of individually packaged food items for sale.

Cincinnati Reds

Approximately 12,700 fans, 30 percent capacity.

Cleveland Indians

Approximately 10,500 fans, 30 percent capacity.

Colorado Rockies

Approximately 12,500 fans, 25 percent capacity.

Detroit Tigers

1,000 fans.

Houston Astros

To be determined. Texas has lifted all capacity restrictions, but some sort of limitations will likely be imposed to ensure social distancing.

Kansas City Royals

Approximately 10,000 fans, 30 percent of capacity

Los Angeles Angels

Approximately 8,600 fans, 20 percent capacity. This should change as the season progresses. Orange County is classified by the state as being in the Red tier, allowing for 20 percent capacity. As the numbers improve and the tiers change, a move into the Orange tier allows for 33 percent capacity and Yellow tier for 67 percent capacity.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Approximately 8,600 fans, 20 percent capacity. This should change as the season progresses. Los Angeles County is classified by the state as being in the Red tier, allowing for 20 percent capacity. As the numbers improve and the tiers change, a move into the Orange tier allows for 33 percent capacity and Yellow tier for 67 percent capacity.

Miami Marlins

Approximately 9,200 fans, 25 percent capacity. Timed entry into specific gates will be implemented, as well as an emphasis on mobile concessions ordering.

Milwaukee Brewers

Approximately 10,500 fans, 25 percent capacity.

Minnesota Twins

To be determined. The team has been working with Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis officials on a reopening plan. The state did allow limited attendance at St. Paul Saints and summer-collegiate games last summer.

New York Mets

Approximately 4,200 fans, 10 percent capacity. New York State officials are placing additional restrictions for Citi Field, including a requirement that all staff and spectators receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event, as well as mandatory temperature checks and contact data.

New York Yankees

Approximately 5,400 fans, 10 percent capacity. New York State officials are placing additional restrictions for Yankee Stadium, including a requirement that all staff and spectators receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event, as well as mandatory temperature checks and contact data.

Oakland Athletics

Approximately 9,400 fans, 20 percent capacity. The Athletics are imposing restrictions past the MLB guidelines by selling tickets only to California residents and not offering concourse concessions: food must be ordered via app and then delivered to your seat. This should change as the season progresses. Alameda County is expected to move into the Red tier, allowing for 20 percent capacity. As the numbers improve and the tiers change, a move into the Orange tier allows for 33 percent capacity and Yellow tier for 67 percent capacity.

Philadelphia Phillies

Approximately 8,600 fans, 20 percent capacity.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Approximately 7,600 fans and workers, 20 percent capacity.

San Diego Padres

Approximately 8,000 fans, 20 percent capacity. This should change as the season progresses. San Diego County is expected to move into the Red tier, allowing for 20 percent capacity. As the numbers improve and the tiers change, a move into the Orange tier allows for 33 percent capacity and Yellow tier for 67 percent capacity.

San Francisco Giants

Approximately 8,250 fans, 20 percent capacity. This should change as the season progresses. San Francisco is currently classified in the Red tier, allowing for 20 percent capacity. As the numbers improve and the tiers change, a move into the Orange tier allows for 33 percent capacity and Yellow tier for 67 percent capacity.

Seattle Mariners

To be determined. The team is working with King County on a capacity plan, but it would be surprising if the team wasn’t cleared to host fans on the April 1 home opener.

St. Louis Cardinals

Approximately 14,200 fans, 32 percent capacity. Ticketholders will be assigned entry and exit gates. Those fans not taking in the action at Busch Stadium for any reason will be available to take in the action from several venues at Ballpark Village, including the Budweiser Brew House Rooftop Bud Deck. There are views into the ballpark from the Bud Deck, but reservations are required.

Tampa Bay Rays

To be determined, but the team had previously announced a goal of 7,000 fans per game, 16 percent capacity.

Texas Rangers

To be determined. Texas has lifted all capacity restrictions, but some sort of limitations will likely be imposed to ensure social distancing.

Toronto Blue Jays

Approximately 1,275 fans, 15 percent capacity at Dunedin’s TD Ballpark to begin the season. Besides the first two homestands, the team’s future home in 2021 remains up in the air: the team could play in Buffalo until Canadian border restrictions are lifted.

Washington Nationals

None. The Nats were cleared to play games at Nationals Park, but a request to host fans to games was denied by District of Columbia Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. This could changes as numbers change.