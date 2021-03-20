More MLB teams approved for additional capacity to begin season

Three more MLB teams have been approved for additional fans to begin the 2021 season, as states loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

In Detroit, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued new guidelines for select outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities operating under enhanced safety protocols, allow the Tigers to welcome approximately 8,200 fans to Comerica Park, or 20 percent capacity. The Tigers had previously been cleared to host just 100 fans in the stands.

The Tigers will be operating under MLB safety guidelines: pod seating, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, limited contactless concessions, paperless tickets and mandatory mask usage. As with every other MLB team, the Tigers and the state will be monitoring COVID-19 rates and potential increase capacity in the course of the season.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health, approved a 20 percent capacity at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field to begin the 2021 season. That’s twice the previously announced 10 percent capacity and means 8,492 fans for Mets games and approximately 10,850 for Yankee games.

“The entire Yankees organization — and especially our players on the field — feed off the energy that our loyal and dedicated fans bring to Yankee Stadium,” said Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner via press statement. “Our fans have made our home a preeminent worldwide attraction, and their excitement is the catalyst for the championship goals we set every season. We are thrilled to be able to have them back in 2021 and promise them the highest standards for health and safety this season and beyond. “

“We’re really excited about the season ahead and welcoming the best fans in baseball back–safely–to Citi Field,” Mets Owner, Chairman and CEO Steve Cohen said via press statement. “We thank Governor Cuomo and the state’s Department of Health for their efforts in this significant step in New York’s recovery from COVID and look forward to continuing to work with them as capacity restrictions and testing requirements hopefully ease in the months ahead–to allow as many fans as possible to have a safe and great time with us.”

In addition to the standard MLB COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, the Yankees and Mets are requiring a PCR or antigen COVID-19 test with negative results or proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

UPDATED: Which MLB ballparks are hosting fans in 2021? Here’s the list

RELATED STORIES: Nationals to host 5,000 fans on Opening Day; Orioles to host 11,000 fans per game to begin season; Braves green-lit to host 13,500 fans at Truist Park to begin 2021 MLB season; Twins cleared for 10,000 fans at Target Field; Mariners cleared for fans at T-Mobile Park; Maryland governor lifts capacity restrictions; Orioles plan for fans in the stands; Rangers to open 2021 MLB season at full capacity; Colorado clears Coors Field for added capacity; Cubs, White Sox cleared to host fans this season; California MLB teams cleared for fans in the stands; Cards, Brewers cleared to host fans in 2021; MLB teams still waiting clearance for fans; Pennsylvania modifies COVID-19 rules to allow 20 percent capacity at ballparks; Coors Field fans cleared for Rockies games; Massachusetts OKs ballpark fans for 2021 season; Ohio looks at allowing 30 percent capacity at MLB, MiLB ballparks; Brewers plan for fans at renamed ballpark in 2021; Blue Jays may displace Bisons in Buffalo; Blue Jays to begin 2021 MLB season in Dunedin’s TD Ballpark; Marlins to pursue WELL Health-Safety Rating, fans in the stands; Yankee Stadium, Citi Field cleared to host fans this season