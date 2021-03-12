Twins cleared for 10,000 fans at Target Field

The Minnesota Twins have been cleared to host 10,000 fans at Target Field to begin the season, as Gov. Tim Walz announces new loosened state guidelines for COVID-19 restrictions.

The new restrictions will allow offices to reopen, expanded bar and restaurant capacities to 75 percent, and the Twins to host 10,000 fans, roughly 25 percent of the Target Field stated capacity of 39,504. This is roughly in line with opening standards in other MLB cities.

Here’s a statement from the Twins:

“The Minnesota Twins organization is thrilled that the new state guidelines announced today by Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) pave the way for the safe return of our fans to Target Field for the upcoming 2021 season, beginning with our April 8 home opener.

“Our singular focus remains on the health, safety and well-being of every person that enters Target Field; to that end, we are currently reviewing the new guidance to ensure our comprehensive re-opening plan adheres to all MDH and Minneapolis Health Department directives. We will announce next steps, including our full ballpark protocols and ticket plans, in the very near future.”

