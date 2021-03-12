Personnel news: Lansing, High Point

Some personnel news to pass along: the Lansing Lugnuts (High-A Central) announced a slew of front-office hires, while Christian Heimall is new GM of the High Point Rockers (Atlantic League).

In Lansing, Bri Pfeil is promoted from Director of Finance to Vice President of Finance. Hailing from Tucson, Ariz., Bri joined the Lugnuts as an intern in 2014 while obtaining her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, worked as an accountant in the packing industry, and then re-joined the Lugnuts as a full-time front-office staff member entering the 2017 season.

Zac Clark joins the Lugnuts as Assistant General Manager, Sales. A native of Dansville, Mich., Zac earned his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and his master’s degree from East Tennessee State University, interned with the Martinsville Mustangs, spent three years with the Johnson City Cardinals, one year as Sponsorship Services Manager with the Asheville Tourists, and the last three seasons as General Manager for Johnson City, where he was honored as the 2018 and 2019 Appalachian League Executive of the Year.

Greg Kigar is promoted from Director of Stadium Events to Assistant General Manager of Stadium Events and Operations. From Gladwin, Mich., Greg earned his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan and his master’s degree from Western Illinois University before working at Notre Dame, the Jacksonville Memorial Coliseum, the Dow Events Center, Central Michigan University, and serving as the first Director of Stadium Operations for the Great Lakes Loons. This is Greg’s second season with the Lugnuts.

Dylan Meyer is promoted from Account Executive to Corporate Sales Manager. The Traverse City native received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University before working on the sales staff of the Sacramento Kings in 2017. This is his second year with the Lugnuts.

Kyle England is promoted from Corporate Account Executive to Group Sales Manager. A resident of Howell, Kyle earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Central Michigan University. He worked as a sales intern for the Lugnuts in 2013, moving on to serve as sales consultant in University of Toledo athletics from 2015-2017 and group sales representative at United Shore Professional Baseball League in 2018 before rejoining the Lugnuts in 2019.

Terry Alapert is promoted from Production Manager to Manager of Digital and Video Production. A Western Michigan Bronco from Redford, Terry worked for Bronco Productions in 2016-2017 before joining the Lugnuts’ production crew in 2018. Terry became a full-time member of the front office staff in 2019.

Eric Pionk rejoins the front office as Ticket Operations Manager. A native of Ruth, Eric attained his bachelor’s degree from CMU before entering baseball with the Frontier League’s Southern Illinois Miners in 2012. Eric left the Miners for the Lugnuts in 2014, joining the front office as group sales representative and ascending to group sales manager for the 2018 season and senior manager of sales and ticket services in 2018-2020.

In North Carolina, Christian Heimall has been promoted to General Manager of the Rockers. Heimall, who is the longest tenured member of the team’s front office, will be entering his third year with the Rockers in 2021.

“I’m very honored and humbled to be named General Manager of this organization,” said Heimall, 31. “High Point has become home to my fiancé and I and we are both very excited to watch this team and city grow in the coming years. I want to thank Coy O. Williard, Jr. and the rest of our Board of Directors as well as our Team President, Pete Fisch, for entrusting me with this role and I look forward to working with them for many more years.”

Originally hired in August of 2018 as the team’s Assistant General Manager, Heimall spearheaded the hiring of staff, sales, fan experience, and baseball operations for the Rockers inaugural season in 2019. During that time, he also led the promotional and marketing efforts for the club, including developing theme nights and giveaways. As a result, the Rockers earned multiple awards in 2019 including best Family Entertainment in the Triad from the High Point Enterprise and Best Sports Team in the Triad from Yes!Weekly.

“Christian has been an integral part of the Rockers since the beginning of the franchise and much of our success is due in part to his hard work,” said Fisch. “His baseball expertise and leadership will continue to help the Rockers prosper for years to come.”

Heimall, a graduate of Hofstra University, earned his Master’s at Manhattan College before becoming a broadcaster with the Rockland Boulders of the independent baseball Can-Am League in 2013. He was elevated to public relations director the following year and promoted the Boulders’ 2014 championship team. Heimall added duties as promotions director in 2015 as the Boulders set franchise records for single-game, season average and total attendance in both 2015 and 2016. Heimall moved on to work for the Quad Cities River Bandits, an affiliate of the Houston Astros, in 2017 and helped the club to the Midwest League Championship.