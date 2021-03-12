Mariners cleared for fans at T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners have been cleared to host up to 9,000 fans per game, roughly 19 percent of capacity, for the first 11 games of the season at T-Mobile Park by state and local officials.

“We have been working closely with state and local officials the past several months to get ready for this day,” said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner, via press release. “The health and safety of our fans, players and employees is our number one consideration. With the guidance of experts and best practices for health and safety, we are thrilled to be able to welcome fans back to T-Mobile Park for the first time since 2019.”

The capacity rules applies only to the first 11 games of the 2021 MLB season, and presumably the capacity limitations will be revisited at some point. Washington State was hit particularly hard and early by the COVID-19 pandemic, but since then positivity rates have fallen–particularly in King County, where Seattle is reported the lowest death rates among major U.S. cities. Yes, we are living in a world where success is partially measured by lowered death rates; welcome to 2021.

The Mariners will be following the MLB operating rules: pod seating, contactless cashless concessions featuring a limited number of individually wrapped items, digital tickets, mandatory mask usage, enhanced cleaning procedures, and more.

UPDATED: Which MLB ballparks are hosting fans in 2021? Here’s the list

RELATED STORIES: Maryland governor lifts capacity restrictions; Orioles plan for fans in the stands; Rangers to open 2021 MLB season at full capacity; Colorado clears Coors Field for added capacity; Cubs, White Sox cleared to host fans this season; California MLB teams cleared for fans in the stands; Cards, Brewers cleared to host fans in 2021; MLB teams still waiting clearance for fans; Pennsylvania modifies COVID-19 rules to allow 20 percent capacity at ballparks; Coors Field fans cleared for Rockies games; Massachusetts OKs ballpark fans for 2021 season; Ohio looks at allowing 30 percent capacity at MLB, MiLB ballparks; Brewers plan for fans at renamed ballpark in 2021; Blue Jays may displace Bisons in Buffalo; Blue Jays to begin 2021 MLB season in Dunedin’s TD Ballpark; Marlins to pursue WELL Health-Safety Rating, fans in the stands; Yankee Stadium, Citi Field cleared to host fans this season