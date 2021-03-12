Braves green-lit to host 13,500 fans at Truist Park to begin 2021 MLB season

The Atlanta Braves have been cleared to host 13,500 fans, or 33 percent of Truist Park capacity, when the 2021 MLB season launches in April.

That number applies only to the opening games; capacity will be revisited for each homestand.

“After a long and difficult year, we are excited to welcome Braves fans back to Truist Park beginning on April 9th.” said Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Braves, via press release. “Baseball has had a healing affect over the course of our history, and we look forward to be a place where our fans can come, have fun and enjoy cheering on their favorite team in a welcoming environment.”

Modified seating will be done in socially distanced pods around the ballpark, primarily two and four fans each. Additional health and safety measures will be in place including wearing masks when not actively eating or drinking, contactless experience with mobile ticketing and ordering along with enhanced sanitation, all part of the overall plan in accordance will all state recommended guidelines.

Braves A-List Members and single game ticket buyers received an email earlier today confirming their April tickets will be returned to their accounts. The communication also included an update with their ticketing options for April’s impacted games.

A-List Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to all 14 games in April and secure seats in socially distanced pods. They will have priority access to a single game presale if they choose not to purchase all 14 games, have the opportunity to use their credit towards future regular season home games in 2021, apply it to their All-Star Game invoice (if applicable) or request a refund.

