Louisville Bats to Diamond Baseball Holdings

This is the International League team sale we referenced in the previous post, as the Louisville Bats have been sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).

As has been the case with previous Diamond Baseball Holdings acquisitions, the team will continue under the local leadership of Louisville native and Team President Greg Galiette, along with the existing front office staff.

The Bats will continue to call Louisville Slugger Field home, named for the iconic local bat maker and uniquely known for its fan entrance through an old train shed, original to the building. Renovations to the stadium were completed in 2022, including an improved children’s area, expanded outdoor space, three new LED videoboards, a premium seating area behind home plate, and a Humana cabana for fans.

“We are proud to have played a part in Bats history building on the great foundation of baseball in Louisville, including our work with the City to fund major ballpark renovations that have resulted in a best-in-class fan experience at Louisville Slugger Field,” said Stuart and Jerry Katzoff, current Managing Partners of the Bats, said via press release. “We want to thank Greg, Michele Anderson, and the entire front office staff for their tireless dedication to the Bats, City and partnership with the Reds. We are fully supportive of this transaction as it paves the way for professional baseball to continue in Louisville for future generations to enjoy.”

“On behalf of my team, I want to thank the Katzoffs for their guidance and partnership over the past nine years. We are delighted by the continued support from our Mayor, and grateful to the Reds for their continued partnership in their thriving player development system,” Galiette said via press release. “It’s an exciting day in Louisville as we turn the page on a new chapter of professional baseball in our community. DBH will provide incredible resources for the Bats and help us elevate and expand the experience our fans have come to know and love.”

“The Cincinnati Reds highly value our partnership with the Louisville Bats and we are delighted to usher in a new chapter in Louisville alongside Diamond Baseball Holdings,” Nick Krall, Reds President of Baseball Operations, said via press release. “DBH’s breadth and depth of experience across MiLB will benefit the Bats and the Reds player development function.”

The Louisville Bats are the 29th team under Diamond Baseball Holdings ownership, joining Triple-A’s Albuquerque Isotopes, Iowa Cubs, Gwinnett Stripers, Memphis Redbirds, Norfolk Tides, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, St. Paul Saints and Worcester Red Sox; Double-A’s Altoona Curve, Birmingham Barons, Midland RockHounds, Mississippi Braves, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Portland Sea Dogs, Springfield Cardinals, Tulsa Drillers and Wichita Wind Surge; High-A’s Hickory Crawdads, Hudson Valley Renegades, Lansing Lugnuts, Rome Emperors, Salem Red Sox and Vancouver Canadians; and Single-A’s Augusta GreenJackets, Down East Wood Ducks, Fresno Grizzlies and San Jose Giants in being operated by DBH. Next up, we are told: Two Cal League teams. We could see a total of 50 licensed MiLB teams from DBH in the future.

