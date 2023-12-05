DBH buys New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Another Diamond Baseball Holdings acquisition to announce, as the MiLB private-equity firm buys the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A; Eastern League).

The acquisition tracks with the rest of the Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) acquisitions to date: all staff remains in place under the existing leadership of CEO Rick Brenner and General Manager Michael Neis. Tom Silvia, New Hampshire native and one of the club’s current owners, will stay on in an advisory role once the acquisition is complete.

“I want to thank the city of Manchester, Mayor Joyce Craig and the Toronto Blue Jays for their support of this exciting partnership, which will preserve the Minor League Baseball experience in Manchester for the next generation,” said Silvia via press release. “I am delighted to pass the torch to Pat Battle, Peter Freund and the DBH team and am confident the franchise will continue to thrive under their exceptional leadership alongside the amazing Fisher Cats staff.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for our club and the community, and I am elated to join Michael and our staff in welcoming DBH to Manchester,” said Brenner via press release. “We look forward to continued success both on and off the field and many more nights of incredible entertainment at Delta Dental Stadium.”

The Fisher Cats won the Eastern League championship in its inaugural season in 2004 and went on to capture two additional league titles in 2011 and 2018. The franchise has fostered the talent of more than 150 former players to reach the Major League level. The Fisher Cats’ home at Delta Dental Stadium is well known as one of the most scenic ballparks in Minor League Baseball, sitting along the eastern bank of the Merrimack River in Manchester, and recognized as Ballpark Digest’s Double-A Best of the Ballparks. The park was renovated in 2017 and again in 2023 to add upgraded premium seating, a new entrance plaza, a dining area, a stage for live music, upgraded player amenities, and more fan amenities.

“The Toronto Blue Jays would like to thank Tom and the ownership group at DSF Sports Group for their leadership and devotion to our players, staff and the Fisher Cats these past few years,” said Mark Shapiro, President and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, via press release. “We are pleased to expand our relationship with DBH and are confident that with their vision and experience, the Fisher Cats will have a vibrant future.”

“We are thrilled to add the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the DBH family, our second Toronto Blue Jays affiliate and one of the top teams in the Double-A Eastern League,” said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings, respectively, via press release. “We want to thank Tom Silvia, who will remain in an advisory role, for his stewardship of the franchise and we look forward to continuing to build on what is already one of the best fan experiences and Double-A ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball.”

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

The Fisher Cats are the 28th team under Diamond Baseball Holdings ownership, joining Triple-A’s Albuquerque Isotopes, Iowa Cubs, Gwinnett Stripers, Memphis Redbirds, Norfolk Tides, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, St. Paul Saints and Worcester Red Sox; Double-A’s Altoona Curve, Birmingham Barons, Midland RockHounds, Mississippi Braves, Portland Sea Dogs, Springfield Cardinals, Tulsa Drillers and Wichita Wind Surge; High-A’s Hickory Crawdads, Hudson Valley Renegades, Lansing Lugnuts, Rome Emperors, Salem Red Sox and Vancouver Canadians; and Single-A’s Augusta GreenJackets, Down East Wood Ducks, Fresno Grizzlies and San Jose Giants in being operated by DBH. Next up, we are told: An International League team and two Cal League teams. We could see a total of 50 licensed MiLB teams from DBH in the future.

