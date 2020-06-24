New for 2020: Truist Point

Another ballpark naming-rights deal adjusted after the merger of BB&T Bank and SunTrust: the home of the High Point Rockers (independent; Atlantic League) is now Truist Point, as the BB&T Point name is replaced.

This is the fourth naming-rights deal impacted by the merger. The home of the Atlanta Braves, Truist Park, was renamed in a move announced in January; the home of the Charlotte Knights, Truist Field, was renamed earlier this month., and the home of the Winston-Salem Dash, Truist Stadium, was announced earlier this week. One more BB&T-branded ballpark remains in Williamsport, PA.

“A ballpark is built to foster a community spirit and build lasting memories,” noted Pete Fisch, Rockers Team President. “BB&T Point has done just that, and we look forward to continuing that tradition as Truist Point. Together through our partnership with Truist, we will develop more opportunities to bring our community together in Downtown High Point.”

This new rebranding will include updating signage throughout the stadium, including indoor and outdoor signage, new street banners, and staff apparel. The new Truist logo and signature Truist Purple will begin going up at BB&T Point ballpark in coming weeks. The brand transition will begin in late June and with expected completion by the end of the summer.

“Truist Point will continue to be a catalyst in High Point’s downtown revitalization, but most importantly our partnership with the Rockers provides a platform to build better lives that can have a positive impact for generations,” said John Risinger, market president for Truist.

The $36-million Truist Point opened last season, and our Mark Cryan was on hand for a visit.

