New for 2020: Truist Stadium

We have another ballpark rebranding as a result of the BB&T/SunTrust merger: BB&T Ballpark, home of the Winston-Salem Dash (High A; Carolina League), will be renamed Truist Stadium.

This is the third naming-rights deal impacted by the merger. The home of the Atlanta Braves, Truist Park, was renamed in a move announced in January, and the home of the Charlotte Knights, Truist Field, was renamed earlier this month. One more BB&T-branded ballpark remains in Williamsport, PA.

“Truist is very committed to the Winston-Salem and the Triad region. We’ve had an excellent partnership with the Winston-Salem Dash over the past 10 years as BB&T and we look forward to continuing our legacy with them as Truist,” said Cantey Alexander, Triad Regional President for Truist. “Truist Stadium remains a great family-friendly destination in the community. Some of the best memories I’ve had with my daughters have been while attending games at the ballpark.”

“For the past decade BB&T Ballpark has served as a prime example of BB&T’s commitment to making our community an enjoyable place to live, work, and play,” said C.J. Johnson, President of the Winston-Salem Dash. “We are thrilled to transition to a new chapter of creating memories at Truist Stadium.”

Truist Stadium features 5,500 fixed seats, lawn seating, numerous group and hospitality areas and the extremely popular Flow Club on the suite level. The ballpark also features a large Kids Zone and Left Field Foothills Brew Pen. Truist Stadium’s branding will include the Truist logo and signature color of Truist Purple. The full brand transition will take place in June with expected completion by the end of the summer.

