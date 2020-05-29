Prospect League cancels 2020 season

Another league calls off play for 2020, as the summer-collegiate Prospect League will not play this summer, in a decision dictated by varying guidelines for safety, protection and limits on public gatherings in the five states in the league footprint.

“The Prospect League is not alone in the baseball world in the difficult decision that we had to make,” said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. “As we hung on to hope for a shortened season, the reality of our responsibility to the teams of people who make our season possible could not be met in the manner we felt necessary. It is a heartbreaking time for team owners as they feel the weight of this loss for their players, their fans and their communities. This was an exceptionally difficult decision made in an unprecedented time.”

The league plans a 2021 return.

Also calling off the 2020 season: the Western Canadian Baseball League. As in almost all these cancellations, difficulties in travel and both player and fan safety were cited as the reason for the shutdown.

The Prospect League joins the Western Canadian Baseball League, MINK League, Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, New York Collegiate Baseball League, Ohio Valley League, New England Collegiate Baseball League, Cape Cod League and the Valley Baseball League in canceling the 2020 season. The Expedition League, Coastal Plain League, Futures Collegiate Baseball League, West Coast League and the Texas Collegiate League have announced delays to the 2020 summer-collegiate season, while the Northwoods League announced play on a regional basis and the Midwest Collegiate League has announced plans for a July 1 start to the 2020 summer season. We expect these leagues to announce their 2020 plans between now and June 3.

