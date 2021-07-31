MLB Partner League teams return to Canada

Toronto is not the only pro baseball team to return to Canada this week; two MLB Partner League teams, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (American Association) and Équipe Québec (Frontier League), head north as well.

Équipe Québec is the combination of the Frontier League’s Quebec Capitales and the Trois-Rivières Aigles playing as a road team to begin the season. The team played its first 46 games on the road, but after a petition calling for the team’s play to deemed essential travel, the travel ban was lifted. The team will split its remaining 21 home games at Quebec City and Trois-Rivières. The team opened its Quebec City residency last night against the visiting New York Boulders, with an Aug. 3-5 series set in Trois-Rivières against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Crowds in both cities will be limited to 2,500 fans per game. A third Canadian team in the Frontier League, the Ottawa Titans, will launch in 2022.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have ended their tenure at The Ballpark at Jackson and will open a home schedule at Shaw Park Aug. 3 against the visiting Sioux City Explorers. The team will play 21 home games, with full capacity allowed by city and provincial officials–although all players (including visiting players), coaches and fans must be fully vaccinated.

The only Canadian team in Minor League Baseball, the Vancouver Canadians, have no plans to return home to Nat Bailey Stadium this season. The team has been playing out of Hillsboro’s Ron Tonkin Field this season.

