Phillies close down Clearwater facility after COVID outbreak

At least four Clearwater Threshers (Low-A Southeast) and Florida Complex League games have been canceled by the Philadelphia Phillies after a COVID-19 outbreak in the training complex.

The July 30, 31 and August 1 Threshers games against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at BayCare Ballpark were all canceled, as was a July 30 FCL Phillies game against the FCL Tigers at the Carpenter Complex.

A team statement says the cancelations will “allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Threshers organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.”