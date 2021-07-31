In memoriam: Bob the Baseball Dog

Bob the Baseball Dog, longtime member of the State College Spikes (MLB Draft League) family, passed away Friday evening in the presence of his caretakers, the McFall family. He was 13 years old.

“We are saddened by the loss of our friend Bob the Baseball Dog,” said Spikes General Manager Scott Walker. “Bob was the best boy, and he made an impression on each fan that he met here at the ballpark, as well as all of us in the Spikes family. We could not have asked for a better pup to be an ambassador for our club.

“We also want to express our deep thanks to the McFall family for taking Bob into their home for many years. Bob will be greatly missed, and the ballpark will not be the same without him.”

Bob the Baseball Dog, a Yellow Labrador Retriever, was born on December 1, 2007 at Barnes Puppy Love Kennels in Roaring Spring, PA. After starting his career with the Altoona Curve (Double-A Northeast) in 2008, Bob made the trip eastward to State College after that season to become the canine face of the Spikes, which he remained until stepping down from his official duties in June of this year.

A Celebration of Life for Bob the Baseball Dog will be held at the Spikes’ last Bark in the Park event of the 2021 season on Sunday, August 8.