Canadian WCL teams scrap 2021 season

Due to COVID-19 restrictions covering travel and gathering, the five Canadian summer-collegiate West Coast League teams will not play in 2021, though the 10 U.S.-based teams still plan a season.

The Kelowna Falcons had already planned to sit out the 2021 WCL season, so today’s decision affects the remaining four Canadian teams: Victoria HarbourCats, Edmonton Riverhawks, Kamloops NorthPaws and Nanaimo NightOwls. Three of these teams–Edmonton, Kamloops and Nanaimo–were set to make their debuts during the 2021 season.

“We’re definitely disappointed to not begin play in 2021,” said Jon Pankuch on behalf of the NorthPaws’ ownership group via press statement, “but we’re still ecstatic about bringing the NorthPaws and the West Coast League to Kamloops. The pandemic has stalled us from starting, but it hasn’t deterred us.”

The league’s 10 U.S.-based teams continue to prepare for the 2021 championship schedule, which begins on June 4 and includes 48 games for each team.

“Obviously the League won’t feel complete without our Canadian members,” said WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer via press statement, “but those five teams will remain foremost in our thoughts this season. We’ll be honoring them in various ways throughout the summer, and we look forward to their returns to the field at full strength in 2022.”

