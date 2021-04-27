Équipe Québec branding unveiled

Branding for Équipe Québec, the combination of the Frontier League’s Quebec Capitales and the Trois-Rivières Aigles playing as a road team to begin the season, has been unveiled.

The two organizations have joined forces over the past week to prepare a new visual identity to begin the season In the center of the shirt is the main logo of the team, made up of the name Équipe Quebec in cursive letters, and a fleur de lys which refers to the fleur de lis, matching the royal blue and the white that can be found on the jersey.

As noted, the plan is for the combined team to begin play as an American road team. However, there are tentative plans for the team to return to Canada on July 23 to play matches at Stade Canac in Quebec and at Stade Quillorama in Trois-Rivières.

