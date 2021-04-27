New for 2021: Valley Strong Ballpark

The home of the Visalia Rawhide (Low-A West) has new branding after a naming-rights deal, with Recreation Ballpark becoming Valley Strong Ballpark.

Terms of the naming-rights deal were not released.

The deal with Valley Strong Credit Union starts in May, when the Rawhide season opens. Currently, Valley Strong has two branches in Tulare County with three additional branches anticipated in the next few years.

“As we head towards our return to baseball in Visalia, we could not be more excited to establish this partnership with Valley Strong Credit Union,” said Rawhide President and co-owner Sam Sigal. “We look to continue the Rawhide mission of providing the best fun and affordable family entertainment in the region.”