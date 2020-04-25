Texas League cancels 2020 All-Star Game

Another Double-A midsummer classic is gone: the Texas League has canceled its 2020 All-Star Game, but host Amarillo Sod Poodles will now host the 2021 game at Hodgetown.

On Friday the Eastern League canceled its 2020 All-Star Game. The reasons are the same: delays to the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the official statement from Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor:

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic we continue to face as a nation and the delay it has caused in our regular season, Minor League Baseball announced today that the 2020 Texas League Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, which was set to be hosted at Hodgetown in downtown Amarillo on June 22 and 23 respectively, has been canceled. However, because of these unforeseen and unimaginable circumstances, the Texas League has collectively agreed to have the 2021 All-Star event hosted in Amarillo at Hodgetown.

“We already have a tremendous plan in place to put on an incredible All-Star Game event for our community and to showcase the best of Amarillo to teams and their communities from all over the Texas League. While we are disappointed that we will not be hosting this season, we are already making plans to enhance the two-day event to make it bigger and better in 2021!

“We would like to graciously thank our league partners for their support in keeping the league’s marquee event in our great city. We look forward to starting our 2020 season and playing as many games as possible when it is safe to do so for all involved.”

