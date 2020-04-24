Eastern League cancels 2020 All-Star Game

The 2020 Eastern League All-Star Game set for NYSEG Stadium, home of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, on Wednesday, July 15 has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the 2020 Home Run Derby taking place on Tuesday, July 14 has been cancelled.

“This is a very unfortunate casualty of the COVID-19 virus,” Team President John Hughes said. “I know how much went into this from our community. The fans, the elected officials, and the team went all in to put our best foot forward. We are now shifting our focus to providing an incredibly action packed schedule into a condensed season. I remain committed to providing a safe and memorable experience for this community and look forward to our 2020 Opening Day.”

Tickets for the Eastern League All-Star Game and/or Home Run Derby may be exchanged for (2) 2020 regular-season tickets of equal or lesser value. Fans wishing to receive a refund may reach out to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Front Office when the stadium re-opens.

