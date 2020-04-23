Renovation work to resume at Erie’s UPMC Park

With a state shutdown on construction set to be lifted after coronavirus pandemic concerns, renovation work at UPMC Park, home of the Erie SeaWolves (Class AA; Eastern League), will resume on May 4.

The offseason renovations were originally scheduled to be completed for the 2020 MiLB season, but when COVID-19 concerns shut down professional baseball in March, it also shut down work in the Erie ballpark. With the lifting of a ban on construction work, it’s back to work at UPMC Ballpark in May, marking the last round of renovations in a multiyear improvement plan. A new entrance plaza will be added down the left-field line, while a new a multi-level structure will include a team store and offices on the first floor, with an upper-level club area connecting to the adjacent Erie Insurance Arena. Other changes are on the way, including improved concession and restroom facilities, lighting and concourse upgrades, an expanded kid’s zone, suite renovations, and more. From GoErie.com:

[Erie Events Executive Director Casey] Wells said they he will meet with E.E. Austin & Son to work on a schedule to get the $20 million project back on track. Wells also said the renovations were on track to be finished as scheduled before construction was halted and he would have to discuss the progress with the construction company before figuring out when renovations could be completed.

UPMC Park’s playing surface was completely overhauled prior to the 2019 campaign and a new videoboard was installed during the season. The ballpark was originally known as Jerry Uht Park when it opened in 1995, when the SeaWolves were members of the Short Season A New York-Penn League. Double-A action arrived to Erie in 1999.

