Gators home dugout will be Hooks Family Dugout

By on April 24, 2020 in College Baseball, News

An honor worth noting: the new University of Florida ballpark, set to open in 2021, will feature the “Hooks Family Dugout,” named after longtime program benefactors Hollis and Debbie Hooks.

“We are forever grateful for the Hooks’ family commitment to Gator athletics,” said Athletic Director Scott Stricklin in a statement released on Thursday. “Their long-term generosity has touched so many facilities and projects, from scholarship endowments, academics, football, softball, and now our new Florida ballpark. They share in our vision for across the board excellence in our athletic program and are committed to the student-athlete experience.”

More than a year ago the university broke ground on a new $65-million ballpark that is expected to feature several notable amenities, including a mixture of seating options such as fixed seats and grass berms, a 360-degree concourse, shade structures, modern team facilities, and more. The program’s longtime baseball home, McKethan Stadium at Perry Field, will be replaced by a new $85-million standalone training complex. The football facility will be built on the site of McKethan Stadium.

