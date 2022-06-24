Clipper Magazine Stadium wins Best of the Ballparks for MLB Partner Leagues

It’s a three-peat for Clipper Magazine Stadium, as the home of the Lancaster Barnstormers was selected by fans as the winner in the 2022 MLB Partner Leagues Best of the Ballparks fan vote.

Fans selected the Atlantic League’s Clipper Magazine Stadium over Haymarket Park, home of the American Association’s Lincoln Saltdogs, in a round where early voting was close until Clipper Magazine Stadium pulled away in the final stretch. It was the third year in a row for the Barnstormers to achieve this honor after 2020 and 2021 wins.

The MLB Partner Leagues category was formerly the independent leagues category, comprising the American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League and Pioneer League, as well as the truly independent Mavericks League and United Shore Professional Baseball League.

“There are many great ballparks across the country and to have Clipper Magazine Stadium be named the Best MLB Partner League ballpark by our fans and baseball fans around the country is an honor,” said Michael Reynolds, Barnstormers President and General Manager. “We have great people involved in the stadium from baseball ownership, staff, Barnstormers fans and sponsors who support Clipper Magazine Stadium and its ability to be a Community Center for Central PA. Finally, a thank you to BallparkDigest.com for organizing this contest and supporting ballparks across the country.”

“Repeating as a Best of the Ballpark champ is hard enough, but to win three years in a row is a major accomplishment,” said Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard. “This is a category with a lot of great operators and great ballparks. Winning in such a strong category is noteworthy.

“Congratulations also to the Lincoln Saltdogs and a very underrated ballpark in Haymarket Park,” Reichard added.

Other winners in the 2022 Best of the Ballparks awards: Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs; The Diamond, home of the Lake Elsinore Storm; and PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Voting for Double-A ballparks begins later, while voting is underway for Summer Collegiate and MLB Summer Collegiate ballparks.