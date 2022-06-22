Mortenson, SRG, Populous to lead Hillsboro’s Ron Tonkin Field renovation

The Hillsboro Hops (High-A; Northwest League) and the City of Hillsboro have selected design-build firm Mortenson as well as Populous and SRG Partnership to lead the Ron Tonkin Field renovation.

The renovation project is designed to meet the new MiLB facility standards imposed by MLB. Goals for the project include modernization, completion, and expanding home team, visitors and coaching/umpire staff facilities and needed upgrades to the onsite infrastructure to ensure compliance.

“We received proposals from four design-build teams from across the country. The Mortenson/SRG/Populous team stood out because of their very personal, right-sized, and community-oriented approach to this project,” said Sean Morrison, Senior Project Manager, via press release. “Another important factor was their tried-and-true approach to DEI and support and development programs for COBID subcontractors. We feel this will create real opportunity for those businesses in our community.”

“Mortenson, SRG and Populous share our vision for turning Ron Tonkin Field into a world-class, multi-purpose venue that will host Hops baseball, concerts, and festivals year-round” said K.L. Wombacher, Hillsboro Hops President and General Manager, via press release.

The Mortenson team will work with the Hillsboro Hops organization and the City of Hillsboro to

“The entire team is delighted to have been selected for this important, high-profile project,” said Dan Mehls, vice president and general manager of Mortenson, via press release. “Our experience building community and sports projects is a great source of pride and we are excited to be playing a part in the transformation of the field for Hillsboro Hops right here in our backyard. Go Hops!”

Photo courtesy Hillsboro Hops.

RELATED STORIES: Hops pitch major Ron Tonkin Field upgrades;