Hops pitch major Ron Tonkin Field upgrades

We may see a major expansion of Ron Tonkin Field, home of the Hillsboro Hops (High-A West), as the team is proposing a major facility makeover to both meet new MiLB ballpark guidelines and offer a wider range of events.

The City of Hillsboro issued an RFP for a design-build project for Ron Tonkin Field with the following scope:

The project will modernize, complete, and expand home team, visitors’ and coaching/umpire staff facilities and make needed upgrades to the onsite infrastructure in order to ensure compliance with recently upgraded Major League Baseball (MLB) facility standards. Additional team/fan spaces and amenities are also being contemplated as part of this project.

The City is looking for a team with recent experience in the design, development, and construction of premium sports facilities at the collegiate level and above.

The project is expected to have an initial price tag of $40 million, but the scope of the project could be expanded and the final price tag could approach $100 million, according to Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher, as the team adds more events and concerts to the mix, per the Portland Business Journal:

The Hops would cover approximately $30 million of the price tag via increased rent, while the remainder would be generated by the local 3 percent lodging tax.

Photo courtesy Hillsboro Hops.