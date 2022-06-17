Four Winds Field snares High-A Best of the Ballparks crown

Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs (Midwest League), is your winner in the 2022 High-A MiLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote.

Fans selected Four Winds Field over Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, in an all-Midwest League final. This was the first appearance in the finals for Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Four Winds Field won its first championship in 2017.

“It is an honor to be recognized again as the High-A Ballpark of the year,” said Joe Hart, South Bend Cubs President. “We have worked extremely hard, invested a lot of money and resources to provide a first-class facility for our guests. I just want to thank everyone for all the support over the years.”

“There aren’t many multiple winners in the Best of the Ballparks votes,” said Kevin Reichard, Ballpark Digest publisher. “The South Bend Cubs ownership and management have committed to a high level of customer service and continued development of the ballpark and the surrounding neighborhood. That commitment is clearly being rewarded by fans.”

Four Winds Field was the runner-up in the 2021 High-A Best of the Ballparks vote, nudged out by Maimonides Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones.

