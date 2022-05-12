PNC Park chosen by fans in 2022 Best of the Ballparks vote

By a relatively close margin, fans chose PNC Park over Wrigley Field in the 2022 MLB Best of the Ballparks vote, as the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates remains undefeated in the annual competition.

“We’ve offered our annual fan vote for five years, and PNC Park has been the winner all five years,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “PNC Park always does well in any ballpark rankings, so it’s no surprise our readers do the same. It’s a tough choice between the contemporary and the classic, what with Wrigley Field finishing second.

“Will this steak ever end? We’ll see.”

Opening in 2001 as home of the Bucs, PNC Park wasn’t the first retro MLB ballpark–that honor goes to Oriole Park–but it’s among the most notable, with a scenic location and a breathtaking view of the downtown Pittsburgh skyline.

Turnout was strong in this year’s vote, with the highest number of participants among all MLB votes in competition history.