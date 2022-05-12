Down to the wire in 2022 MiLB Single-A Best of the Ballparks vote

It’s the final day of voting in the 2022 MiLB Single-A Best of the Ballparks vote, with Atrium Health Ballpark (Kannapolis Cannon Ballers) vs. The Diamond (Lake Elsinore Storm). Voting ends at midnight Central!

We've seen a late rush to the polls in the first MiLB vote of the year.

This may be the most varied affiliated category, with a mix of spring-training facilities and former Triple-A and Double-A ballparks.

This listing isn’t the result of a formal grading system, but rather recommendations based on years of attending games, seeing how the ballparks function behind the scenes; how these ballparks have impacted in their communities, and noting how ballparks are regarded within the industry. We also tried to adjust rankings based on use and how appropriate these facilities are for both players and fans on the lowest affiliated level. One of the reasons we love working in baseball is that many industry folks, including many on the player side, are ballpark geeks, and we think this list reflects broad sentiment among those who know ballparks best. Last year’s Low-A champion, Atrium Health Ballpark, is our #1 seed.

The next round of voting launches Monday in the High-A competition.

