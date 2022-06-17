Top Menu

Navigation

You are here: Home Another win for A’s pursuit of new Howard Terminal ballpark

Another win for A’s pursuit of new Howard Terminal ballpark

By on June 17, 2022 in Future Ballparks, Major-League Baseball
Howard Terminal ballpark

Another key win for the Oakland Athletics’ pursuit of a new Howard Terminal ballpark, as the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) staff recommends approval of the ballpark-centric project.

The BCDC was asked by the A’s to remove the Howard Terminal development site’s 56 acres from port designation, clearing the way for designation as a mixed-use development site. The influential state Seaport Planning Advisory Committee had earlier recommended rejection of the request, saying that the entire Port of Oakland be reserved for long-term shipping. That recommendation was rejected by BCDC staff: with port officials saying the Howard Terminal site was not needed to accommodate future growth (the ballpark site is current used as storage, not as a working port), the BCDC moved forward with a preliminary recommendation for the full board to approve the A’s ballpark plan. Staff had already given preliminary approval of the project; this paves the way for a vote from the full board, expected for June 30.

Still to come: final approval of a lease and an agreement on affordable housing tied to the project. We’ll have more on the latter later tonight.

Rendering courtesy Oakland Athletics.

RELATED STORIES: A’s focusing on two Vegas sites, raises possibility of ballpark tax subsidiesNew Oakland A’s waterfront ballpark receives OK from waterfront commission staffVegas investor says A’s have “strong interest” in Tropicana siteKaval: We’re down to two potential sites for new Vegas ballparkMore lawsuits challenge new Oakland A’s ballparkLawsuit challenges new Oakland ballparkOakland council member raises potential referendum on $12B A’s ballpark projectAdvisory board recommends against A’s ballpark at Howard Terminal siteAs new Oakland ballpark plan moves forward, Las Vegas becomes long-shot betOakland City Council OKs new ballpark EIROakland Planning Commission approves A’s ballpark EIRA’s reportedly looking at Tropicana for Vegas ballpark siteA’s succeed in launching bidding war in Las VegasA’s ask for feedback on Las Vegas Strip ballparkAlameda County approves Oakland waterfront ballpark planOakland urges Alameda County support of new ballpark tax districtAlameda County to discuss Athletics ballpark Oct. 26A’s to narrow field of Vegas sites after playoffs; three sites cited by locals

, , , ,