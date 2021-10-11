Alameda County to discuss Athletics ballpark Oct. 26

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will take up a proposal by the Oakland Athletics for a new downtown Howard Terminal ballpark, calling for county approval of a new financing district to pay for infrastructure.

The working plan had the Alameda County Board of Supervisors take up the issue of the creation of an infrastructure district to pay for improvements directly related to the Athletics ownership’s proposal for a downtown Howard Terminal waterfront development featuring $12 billion in private investment, including a billion dollars for a new 35,000-capacity ballpark to replace the Coliseum. The development would also include 3,000 units of housing, as well as 1.5 million square feet of office space, 270,000 square feet of retail space, a 400-room hotel, 18 acres of parkland and an estimated $450 million in community benefits. The A’s and the city have been haggling over the contents of a term sheet that covers the taxing district. Earlier in August the city issued new information about the term sheet, with updated terms, the next steps in the process and a timeline toward eventual approval.

But a September discussion of new financing district never took place, and now the board is slated to discuss it at their Oct. 26 meeting. The city has already agreed to cover some $350 million in new infrastructure spending, perhaps with state aid. The goal of the Oct. 26 meeting: asking the county’s approval as well.

RELATED STORIES: A’s to narrow field of Vegas sites after playoffs; three sites cited by locals; Alameda County to A’s: Slow down, cowboy; A’s brass resumes Vegas runs, continues talks with Oakland; Oakland, A’s to resume ballpark talks; State funding on tap for new Oakland ballpark?; A’s: Maybe we can work with Oakland on new ballpark terms; Oakland presents term sheet for new ballpark; A’s immediately reject it; No last-minute changes: A’s ballpark vote set for today; A’s, Oakland divide widens; Las Vegas Ballpark as MLB home? Maybe, maybe not; A’s braintrust plans third Vegas run; A’s struggle with attendance, even with full Coliseum capacity; Who could pay for a new Las Vegas A’s ballpark? It’s a very short list; A’s schedule fact-finding trip in Las Vegas; After ultimatum, Oakland officials say they will consider A’s ballpark plan; With A’s in play, what comes next?; MLB to A’s: Feel free to leave Oakland; Oakland A’s: Time to move forward with new ballpark