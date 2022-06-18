Important 2022 Arizona Fall League dates announced

We don’t yet have a full game schedule, but the good folks running the 2022 Arizona Fall League unveiled the important dates for the circuit’s upcoming campaign.

And here are those important dates:

Opening Day : Monday, October 3

: Monday, October 3 Chase Field Tripleheader : Saturday, October 15

: Saturday, October 15 Home Run Derby : Friday, November 4, Sloan Park

: Friday, November 4, Sloan Park Fall Stars Game: Saturday , November 5, Sloan Park

, November 5, Sloan Park Play-In Semifinal : Friday, November 11, Peoria Sports Complex

: Friday, November 11, Peoria Sports Complex Championship Game: Saturday, November 12, Scottsdale Stadium

The Arizona Fall League is designed for extended play for minor leaguers, as each MLB team sends six top prospects to the Valley of the Sun. There are six teams in the Arizona Fall League: Glendale Desert Dogs (Camelback Ranch-Glendale), Mesa Solar Sox (Sloan Park), Peoria Javelinas (Peoria Stadium), Sale Lake Rafters (Salt River Fields at Talking Stick), Scottsdale Scorpions (Scottsdale Stadium) and Surprise Saguaros (Surprise Stadium).